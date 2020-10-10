LODI — The Lodi Fire Foundation will host a fundraiser to benefit firefighters at Honey Treat Yogurt, 201 W. Lodi Ave., from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Lodi firefighters will make a special visit from 2 to 4 p.m., and 20% of all purchases will be donated to them.
The foundation will also host a drive-thru dinner fundraiser to benefit firefighters at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Dinner will include a tri-tip sandwich, pasta salad, beans and dessert. Tickets are $25 for one person or $60 for a couple. The couple ticket includes a bottle of wine provided by Michael David Winery.
A raffle will be held at the dinner, with tickets at $20 each. Prizes are valued at a minimum of $200, and include gift baskets from Danz Jewelers, World of Wonders Science Museum, Fire Pit and Michael David Winery, as well as a kids-themed basket. Anyone who purchase $100 in tickets is entered for a chance to win a private dinner at the fire house.
For tickets, call Becky Cook at 209-612-1141, Heather Rettig at 209-612-3839 or Tracy Williams at 209-368-2050, or contact a member of the Lodi Fire Foundation.
— Wes Bowers
Drive-thru appreciation for St. John pastor
LODI — The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist will host a drive-thru ceremony of appreciation for Pastor Peter Ackerman from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. Ackerman has been with the church for a little more than a year. The church is located at 1055 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi City Council, Lodi Unified meetings ahead
LODI — The Lodi City Council will hold a shirtsleeve session at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 to discuss a report on the 2020-21 general fund revenue update. The meeting can be viewed online at www.lodi.gov, or www.facebook. com/CityofLodi.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 to receive an update on the 2020-21 school year in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening campuses. The meeting van be viewed online at the district’s YouTube channel.
— Wes Bowers
Galt high school superintendent leaving
GALT — The Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Education on Friday announced Superintendent William Spalding will be leaving at the end of October. The board said they were disappointed to see him depart, but its members wish him all the best at his new district.
It was not specified which district he will be leading. Spalding joined GJUHSD in 2018.
— Wes Bowers
‘America’s Got Talent’ star from Stockton to perform at virtual fundraising gala
STOCKTON — The Family Resource & Referral Center is celebrating 40 years of service with a special “Celebration of Caring” virtual gala on Nov. 12, and a special guest will be part of the event. Stockton spoken word star Brandon Leake, who won this year’s “America’s Got Talent” television competition, will perform at the event.
FRRC was founded with the mission of matching parents with licensed child care that best fit their needs. Today, the organization provides child care assistance, nutrition services and professional development trainings for child care providers, as well as operating the Teen IMPACT Center, Joan Richards Learning Village preschool, the 211 San Joaquin information and referral services and other family strengthening programs.
Along with Leake, performers at the virtual fundraiser will include the Stockton Youth Chorale and vocalist Tony Washington, along with several guest speakers.
For more information or to register for the gala, visit www.facebook.com/frrcsj or www.frrcsj.org.
— K. Cathey
Continuum of Care seeks board members
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Continuum of Care Board of Directors is accepting board applications for the upcoming year. Applications will be reviewed by an ad hoc nominating committee and presented to the SJCoC General Membership for approval at its annual meeting on Nov. 19. Two-year terms begin Jan. 1, 2021 and end Dec. 31, 2022.
If you are interested in serving as a board member, please complete the attached application form and return to program administrator Adam Cheshire no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
For more information or to review the board's responsibilities, visit www.sanjoaquincoc.org.
— Wes Bowers
Vigil for fallen nurses during nurse strike
FRENCH CAMP — Registered nurses with San Joaquin County’s health system will hold a vigil for fallen nurses during day for of their five-day strike in front of San Joaquin General Hospital today.
Nurses will be picketing today from 2 to 8 p.m., and the vigil will commence at 6:30 p.m., remembering those who have died from COVID-19.
On Sunday, the nurses will hold a rally at noon, followed by a car caravan honk-a-thon at 1 p.m. The strike will conclude at 6:59 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
— Wes Bowers