With the Lodi Grape Festival comes a flurry of stories for the News-Sentinel staff: profiles of entertainers and exhibitors, information about rides and attractions, sneak peeks at wineries and breweries pouring their wares, and more.
And then there’s the staff favorite: a chance to sample the various food offerings and report back.
The Grape Festival has grown over the years, and so has the number of food options fairgoers can choose from.
Last year, we recommended deep-fried Oreos (former reporter Danielle Vaughn described them as “sweet chocolatey deep fried deliciousness”) and mangonadas (“It’s sweet, tangy and spicy,” former staff writer John Bays said).
The year before, Sports Editor David Witte’s daughters Maya and Olivette were firmly in camp shaved ice and frozen banana, while the adults snacked on chicken skewers, fried cheese on a stick, a chicken soft taco and churros.
We’ve never been disappointed, and this year is no different.
The crew this time around was crime reporter Wes Bowers, classified reps Chrystle Roth and Jessica Clark, Jessica’s nearly 2-year-old son Conor, photo chief Bea Ahbeck (to document our food journey), and yours truly.
We decided to stick to the classics — mostly, anyway — this year:
• Chicken strips and fries from Barn Yard Grill ($8.50)
• Deep-fried vegetable combo plate from Capitol Concessions ($8)
• Powdered sugar beignets from Waffles, Crepes & Beignets ($10)
• Jumbo corn dog from Monster Grill ($9)
• Frozen banana, cup of pineapple Dole Whip, and Dole Whip pineapple float (in a cup, not a pineapple) from Dole Whip ($7, $7 and $9, respectively)
Once we were all loaded up with food, we found a shady table near the Foster Lumber Stage and dug in.
Everything was delicious. The corn dog was a surprise, with multiple high-quality hot dogs inside a large tube of slightly sweet corn batter. The beignets were fluffy bites of sugar. (We declined the sauce, but they are probably better with it; the cashier recommended Nutella, but if I could do it over, I’d get the raspberry.)
Here were our top three choices:
3 (tie). Chicken strips and fries
The chicken strips were fantastic. Most chicken strips are a little dry and chewy. The strips served up by the Barn Yard Grill were anything but. They were juicy with just the right amount of batter.
“Those are actually pretty good chicken strips,” Wes said. After another few bites, he declared them some of the best he’d had in his life.
I can’t say I disagree. They’re really good chicken strips.
“The fries weren’t very good, though,” Jessica noted.
They were, we all agreed, fries you could get anywhere — not very flavorful, and not very crispy. We still ate them, but the chicken was definitely the star of that menu option.
3 (tie). Deep-fried veggies
The combo plate from Capitol Concessions includes several pieces each of deep-fried zucchini, mushrooms and onion rings.
Chrystle took the first onion ring.
“Those are good,” she said. “That’s a really good crunch.”
“This is a really great onion ring,” Jessica agreed.
The mushrooms were delicious, too. The zucchini was good but very hot, and very juicy, so be careful on that first bite.
I’m not a huge fan of onion rings, usually. I can’t stand slimy bits of onion, and 99% of the time that’s what you get. Not this time. The ring was perfectly crisp but not overdone, and not a hint of sliminess.
None of the fried veggies were soggy, in fact.
The concession booth offers condiments to go with them, including ranch dressing, vinegar and Parmesan. I’m a ranch fan, but the vinegar would have been a great option, too.
2. Frozen banana
Despite being dipped in chocolate and covered in sprinkles, this was probably the healthiest of the options we selected. The banana’s natural sweetness wasn’t overwhelming, and it was dense and cold enough that it held up well in the hot sun.
It was a little difficult to cut up so we could share it around, though. A banana apiece might have been the better option. Still, it was a delicious and not too guilt-inducing sweet treat for a hot day.
1. Dole Whip
When we finished up our massive fair food feast, Chrystle said what we were all thinking: “The Dole Whip is definitely No. 1.”
It was so good, in fact, that we went back for more. We started with one pineapple float to share as a group, but Wes and I ended up both going back for our own treats — Wes chose a second float, and I got a cup of the pineapple soft serve.
It’s sweet, it’s icy cold, and it’s just the right consistency. It’s the perfect dessert, and both the float and the plain ice cream are amazing. All five of us (including Jessica’s toddler Conor) had it firmly at the top of our rankings.
There are plenty of other delicious options at the Grape Festival, but unfortunately, at this point, our stomachs were full and our pockets were empty. But whether you go for one of these classic fair foods or decide to sample Lockeford sausage, tri-tip sandwiches, ribs, Chinese food, tacos or one of the dozens of other options, you’re bound to be satisfied.
Just don’t hop on the Tilt-A-Whirl immediately after eating.