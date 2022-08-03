If Lodi City Council Member Shakir Khan has his way, residents will be required to move their cars from in front of their property on street sweeping days, or face having the vehicle towed.
That is the first of three proposals Khan has added to tonight’s city council agenda.
Two others involve increasing city council member pay and changing code enforcement from complaint-based to proactive.
In his first proposal, Khan is asking his fellow council members to consider imposing parking restrictions on street sweeping days. He argues that the large number of cars parked on streets in his district (Dist. 4) are causing some areas to remain unswept.
City staff acknowledges the unmoved cars can be an issue, but counters the remedy might be worse than the problem. “Making people move their cars many blocks, or facing having to tow many cars to begin the program, has ultimately been seen as too problematic,” says city staff.
The council has considered imposing “no parking days” before, but has declined to do so, city officials say.
The next item Khan is asking his fellow council members to consider would boost city council pay. Members currently receive $860 per month in cash.
Council salaries could be increased to as much as $1,462 per month under state government code. The code provides cities an opportunity to increase council pay by 5 percent per year for each year since the last adjustment.
The last pay adjustment was in 2008, according to city staff.
In addition to cash, council members also receive a basket of assorted benefits that includes medical insurance (or a buyout option), accidental death and dismemberment insurance of $10,000, chiropractic coverage, a 3 percent deferred compensation match, dental coverage, $10,000 of life insurance, PERS retirement, technology allowance, travel insurance, vision coverage and workers compensation.
When the issue was broached recently, the council was split on whether or not to consider the proposal.
The last item up for discussion is one where Khan is asking to change the way code enforcement is done.
Currently, city code enforcement is on a complaint basis. The city does not actively patrol around town looking for code violations. Instead, code enforcement officers will respond to complaints by citizens or contractors.
City staff has concerns with moving to a proactive enforcement model like Khan is proposing.
“The primary concern is the amount of staff that would be required to staff a proactive enforcement model. If Lodi follows the proactive model, the public will have an even greater expectation that we address every violation,” city officials say in their staff report.
Adding to the concern has been the city’s difficulty in finding and hiring qualified code enforcement officers. The current complaint-based model generates about 10 to 15 calls per days. Officials fear that changing it to a proactive model would require hiring at least two additional code enforcement officers, plus necessary equipment, and additional administrative staff to handle the increased paperwork.
“The true logistical difficulty is the city’s ability to find/hire the number of qualified staff to carry out a proactive program in a timely fashion,” officials say in their staff report.
The council is scheduled to consider all three proposals at today’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in Carnegie Forum.
