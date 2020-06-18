On Tuesday, Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, told county leaders that she would not require residents to wear masks as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike.
Two days later, she, along with county public health officials across California, was superseded by the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health issued a mandate on Thursday requiring all residents of the state to wear cloth masks when outside the home.
It is unknown how the requirement will be enforced or if Californians will be cited or penalized f they do not comply with the order.
“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered, putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting this disease,” Newsom said in statement Thursday.
Residents across the state will be required to wear face coverings inside a public space or waiting in line to enter one; obtaining services from the health care sector; waiting for or riding on public transportation or in a taxi or rideshare; driving or operating public transportation or rideshare; and while outdoors when social distancing from people not part of their household.
In addition, residents will be required to wear coverings at work when interacting with the public; wherever food is prepared; working or walking through common areas; or in any room where they are unable to maintain social distancing.
The mandate exempts children younger than 2 years old; people with a medical, mental health or developmental disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering; restaurant patrons who are eating or drinking; and residents who engage in outdoor recreation and can maintain social distancing.
Jeff Hood, spokesman for the City of Lodi, said staff will be complying with the order, and when city offices open in the near future, all visitors will be required to wear coverings when visiting.
“Wearing masks has been proven to limit the spread of COVID-19, and obviously we are going to comply with the order,” he said. “Hopefully this order will be successful.”
The complete guidance text can be viewed online at www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-128.aspx.