STOCKTON — After an hour of discussion about reopening the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chambers to the public, chair Tom Patti reversed course Tuesday and announced he would not recommend limiting public comment.
“In light of discussions, I suggest we go back to the 250 (word count),” he said. “I don’t think we need a lengthy discussion about it. It was my discretion, I tried it, the public has spoken out. Again, (I was) trying to be efficient and effective without silencing anybody. I’m perfectly comfy going back to 250, in light of the fact our meetings have been going longer during COVID.”
For the last year, board chambers have been closed to the public as recommended by California Public Health Department guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has asked those wishing to comment during meetings to submit comments in writing, with a 250-word limit.
But two weeks ago, Patti reduced the word limit to 100 words in effort to, he said, prevent meetings from running longer than they should for supervisors to conduct business.
The move brought concern from both the pubic and fellow supervisors Kathy Miller and Chuck Winn, all of whom said limiting comments to 100 words does not always allow residents time to address the board on issues.
Supervisors two weeks ago agreed to further discuss public comment limitations during this week’s meeting, as well as consider reopening chambers to the public.
Clerk of the Board Rachel DeBord suggested maintaining meetings consistent with CDPH guidelines for places of worship, which would limit attendees to 25% capacity, or 56 people inside board chambers.
Twelve people would be allowed to wait in the lounge outside chambers, and another 21 would be allowed in the first floor lobby.
Masks would be required inside board chambers, she said, and once a citizen’s item is heard, they would be encouraged to leave. They will not be forced to leave, she said, but prolonged assembly in an enclosed space increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
DeBord suggested conducting temperature checks of meeting attendees, as well as screenings that ask if they have been exposed to COVID or they have any of the common symptoms.
She added that the county’s Internet Services Department is currently working on a public comment submission form that would be available on the county’s website, and would impose a strict 250-word limit.
One of the issues she has had with written public comment, regardless of word limit, is that many submissions have exceeded the maximum word count, and she has had to end at a certain point while reading them into the record, sometimes missing the point of the comment that citizens wanted to make.
“So by having this form, it will direct them and show them what their word count is and limit their comments to what the word count is,” DeBord said. “This will allow them to tailor their comments to what they want read during public comment. It will also allow them to attach written correspondence that can be submitted for the record but not read during the meetings.”
DeBord also suggested accepting written submissions until a specific time before the meeting, such as 5 p.m. on the day prior.
Those comments would get routed to DeBord and the board, and then supervisors would have time to read submissions before making a decision during the meetings.
Comments could become part of the record, and if board chooses, can be read during the meeting. Any comments that are submitted during the meeting would be read, she said.
“I like idea of receiving written comments in advance, but I don’t think they should be eliminated from being read during the meeting,” supervisor Kathy Miller, who represents District 2, said.
“From my standpoint, that is an important component (of meetings),” she said. “There’s a reason they are called public comments. It’s not just because they come from the general public, it’s also because they are delivered publicly and anybody watching the meeting can hear them. I would hate to think the public has to make a choice between having their input heard where they know this board is hearing it and listening, or you don’t know (if the board has received a submission).”
Supervisors agreed that if there are multiple written submissions that contain nearly identical content, they should be considered one letter, but the clerk would read the names of all who provided letters at once.
Board chair Chuck Winn, who represents District 4, said any other comments submitted electronically before meetings should be read during meetings.
He also said those in attendance should not have their time to speak reduced to one minute, as Patti also suggested two weeks ago.
“If somebody is here, they should, as they’ve always had, be given three minutes to speak,” he said. “If there’s some type of overwhelming attendance, the chair at that point can hold it to one minute. We can sit up here and say ‘I’ve heard that before’ or ‘I’ve read that before,’ and that’s fine. But I think everybody who wants to take the effort to hear their voice heard needs to have that opportunity, and it’s our job to hear it.”
By the end of the discussion, supervisors unanimously approved reopening board chambers to the public, with the clerk’s recommendations on safety procedures.
“We talk about essential activity,” supervisor Robert Rickman, who represents District 5, said. “If we can allow people to go to Costco and Michael’s to buy a picture frame, then the public’s right to engage in the legislative process with their elected representatives is just as essential. In fact, it’s a fundamental right. I want to see people out there coming up to this dais if they wish to do so.”