Lodi’s roots in agriculture run deep, which is what inspired the World of Wonders Science Museum to host a day that teaches the community about the scientific processes used by farmers.
WOW and the San Joaquin Farm Bureau are partnering to celebrate National Farmer’s Day on Saturday, a free community event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 2 N. Sacramento St.
Jen Young, a WOW program director, anticipates the event will draw more than 1,000 people for a fun-filled day of agricultural science activities.
“We have 1,000 gift bags for kids that are filled with brochures, seeds, dairy products and almond products, and a lot more fun stuff,” Young said.
The day is dedicated to celebrating agriculture and the scientific processes that are used by farmers, who integrate technology into existing agricultural processes as the industry evolves.
“Many kids are removed from agriculture, so they don’t have those experiences and they don’t grow up knowing where their food comes from or who makes it,” said Rachael Fleming, program director at the San Joaquin Farm Bureau.
Many businesses, community organizations and other agricultural programs have partnered together address this knowledge gap.
“We partnered with the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and tapped into their network of the resources, which allowed us to procure 30 vendors form the Dairy Council, the Almond Board, and the Wine Grape Commission,” Young said. “Since we received so many vendors we were able to make the event free to the community.”
Young said the museum reached out to local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, who will bring live animals, including chickens, rabbits and pygmy goats to the museum.
Kids that attend this event can engage in interactive projects that teach them about agriculture and livestock in the Central Valley, Young said.
Attendees can participate in grape stomping while learning about pigeage, a process that involves “punching down” grape skins.
As the grapes ferment in their juices, carbon dioxide forms during the process, which causes solids to float to the top, which have to be pushed down again.
Participants will also learn how to use a refractometer, a small, hand-held tool that uses a prism to measure the amount of sugar in a grape. The prism shows how the liquid affects the bending of light.
“It is neat that we get to showcase the science behind farming because kids don’t associate science and agriculture, and this exposes them to that,” Young said. “What we are doing is teaching them about the science behind the industry.”
Kids will also have the opportunity to milk a life-size fiberglass cow named Natalie.
“We take Natalie to different events, so the kids can learn about milking cows,” Fleming said.