LODI — The Lodi Public Library will host a Lego challenge today from 4 to 5 p.m. in the community room, 201 W. Locust St.
Attendees are encouraged to create buildings and works of art with Legos as they learn fun facts about the building blocks. The library offers a collection of Lego books that teach users how to build skyscrapers, castles and even the Star Wars Millennium Falcon.
This event is open to all age groups, Legos and instructors will be available to help Lego builders develop one-of-a-kind architectural pieces.
To learn more visit the Lodi Public Library website at www.library. lodi.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
Free landlord and tenant workshop on Feb. 27
LODI — San Joaquin Fair Housing will be hosting a free landlord and tenant training workshop on Feb.27 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in the Lodi Public Library community room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The San Joaquin Fair Housing Association is a nonprofit agency established in 1983 to serve the citizens of San Joaquin County. Its services are provided to the community free of charge, and are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provided by San Joaquin County and the cities of Stockton, Tracy, Lodi, Manteca, Lathrop, Ripon and Escalon.
The mission of San Joaquin Fair Housing is to ensure that all members of the community have equal access to safe affordable housing and to eliminate discrimination in housing. In working to educate the public about their rights, it hosts a tenant and landlord workshop once a year.
This workshop will have Spanish translators available.
For more information contact Housing Counselor Lupe Graham at 209-451-3471.
— Oula Miqbel
Animal sanctuary needs weekend volunteers
LODI— Animal Friends Connection and Human Society are looking for volunteers to help the animal friends staff clean the animal sanctuary this weekend. It is located at 933 S. Cherokee Lane in Lodi.
Volunteers interested in helping clean kennels, organize play space and play with animals can contact animal friends staff for volunteer times and tasks by calling 209-365-0535, or by contacting staff on the Animal Friends Connection Facebook at www.facebook.com/animalfriendsconnection.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt moves forward with Galt Market paperwork
GALT— During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Galt City Council approved staff requests to work with legislative leaders to introduce a bill that would remove the deed restrictions on the Galt Market property, stipulated in Assembly Bill 3773, which states “the City of Galt may conduct a city-operated flea market on the property, upon condition that the rents from these uses shall be utilized by the city solely for park and recreation purposes in the city.”
The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with council members Paige Lampson, Curt Campion and Vice Mayor Rich Lozano voting in favor of allowing city staff to move forward with the legislative process to create a Galt Market master plan. Council members Shawn Farmer and Paul Sandhu voted against it.
City staff will begin working with Assemblyman Jim Cooper to remove the deed restrictions stipulated in Assembly Bill 3773 and has until Feb. 21 to submit a spot bill — a non-substantive placeholder bill whose contents will be replaced with substantive provisions at a later date.
The decision comes amid declining revenues at the market.
— Oula Miqbel
Sacramento job fair seeks applicants from a variety of skill levels
SACRAMENTO — JobFairX will host a Job Fair on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West, 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento.
The job fair is a free event that is open to people across different skill levels, from seasoned executive-level professionals to college graduates entering the job market.
Attendees can meet and interview with hiring managers at companies ranging from small local businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. This career fair will allow applicants to learn about the businesses that are hiring and what their hiring needs are. Attendees will also receive instant feedback on their resumes.
Several companies will have on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress in business attire.
For more information about this JobFairX contact John Miraglia at john@jobfairx.com or call 702-269-1414.
— Oula Miqbel
Taxpayers to save millions after college bond refinancing
STOCKTON — Taxpayers are expected to save between $5 million and $7 million after San Joaquin Delta College refinances its voter-approved Measure L bond this spring.
Delta trustees voted unanimously earlier this month to move forward with the refinancing.
Approved in 2004, Measure L has allowed Delta College to build a state-of-the-art science and math building, establish the first phase of South Campus at Mountain House, and substantially renovate the Goleman Library, among many other projects.
In 2018, the college approved a plan to pay off the final installment of bond money in 10 years rather than 25 years, saving taxpayers $20 million in interest over the long term.
The recent refinancing will take advantage of low interest rates to save an additional $5 million to $7 million. Altogether, the two actions will save taxpayers between $25 million and $27 million.
— News-Sentinel Staff