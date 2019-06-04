As the weather starts to warm up, residents across San Joaquin County are getting ready for two summer events: AgFest and the San Joaquin Fair.
The San Joaquin County AgFest Junior Livestock Show and Auction will take place June 9 through 15 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton, with 4-H and FFA members from around the county showing their projects in beef, swine, sheep, goats, dairy and more.
According to AgFest volunteer Molly Watkins, this will be the first year without any poultry.
“Because of Newcastle virus, we had to cancel all of the turkey and chicken shows,” she said.
Instead, AgFest will have roughly twice as many rabbits and 40 more goats, according to a Monday press release.
The Livestock Costume Contest takes place at 5 p.m. June 13, Watkins said, with children dressed up as well as animals.
The Master Showmanship takes place June 14, with small animals at 1 p.m. and large animals at 5 p.m.
“The claim to fame with this contest is the kid who wins, they go to the (California) State Fair and represent San Joaquin County,” Watkins said.
Admission is free before 10 a.m., parking is $10 per car and a five-day parking pass can be purchased for $25.
Admission tickets are also available for presale and cost $5 per day for adults, $2.50 per day for children ages 6 though 12 and free for children 5 and under. Wristbands for rides at the midway are $30 and are valid for the four days that the midway is open.
For more information, visit www.sanjoaquinagfest.org.
The San Joaquin Fair will be held at the fairgrounds for part of the AgFest week, from June 13 through 16, featuring live music, rides, games and more.
The Killer Queens — an all-female Queen tribute band — will play from 8:30 to 10 p.m. June 14, Journey Revisited — a Journey tribute band — will play from 8:30 to 10 p.m. June 15, and Banda Peligro will play from 8:30 to 10 p.m. June 16.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $30 for children, and carnival wristbands are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sanjoaquinfair.com.