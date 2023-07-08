The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will consider voicing its support for a state Assembly bill aimed at providing more funds for construction projects during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Board president Joe Nava has drafted a letter to the Senate Governance and Finance Committee expressing its support for AB 247, also known as the Transitional Kindergarten Through Community College Public Education Facilities Bond Act of 2024.
Authored by Assembly members Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, and Mike Fong, D-Alhambra, the bill would provide $14 billion to construct and modernize education facilities.
The bill would be considered a bond act and become operative only if approved by the voters during a 2024 statewide election.
If approved, the bill would require school districts that approve for bond funding to supply designated information about facilities at each campus to the California Department of Education, which would then, in turn, submit proposals to the state Department of General Services.
All applications submitted to the DGS would be processed within 120 days of receipt, the bill states.
Funds would only be allocated for buildings that are at least 50 years old, schools located on military installations, to small school districts, and for testing and remediating lead found in drinking water or preparing food on school sites.
In addition, the bill would authorize new construction and modernization grants for seismic mitigation, health and safety projects, and to provide broadband internet access at school sites.
It would also authorize modernization grants to be used for the control, management, or abatement of lead.
In his letter to the Senate committee, Nava said the district’s backlog of projects eligible for AB 247 funding exceeds $3.78 billion.
“School districts — and most importantly, students — are being forced to wait many years for the state funding for which their shovel-ready projects qualify,” he said. “There is no bond authority to provide the state match for new construction and modernization project applications submitted today. AB 247 would allow our district to renovate and upgrade aging classrooms, construct new classrooms to accommodate growth and implement transitional kindergarten and career technical education facilities for our students.”
If approved next year, the bill would increase a school district’s maximum level of total bonding capacity in order to be eligible for financial assistance from $5 million to $15 million.
Funding would first be allocated during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the James Areida Educational Center, 1305 E. Vine St. It will also be streamed live on the board’s YouTube page.
