Micke Grove Zoo fan favorite — Frank the lemur — has died

Micke Grove Zoo has featured hundreds of different animals over the last few decades, and one that had been there nearly 30 years passed away last week.
Frank, one of the zoo’s resident lemurs, succumbed to cancer at the age of 29.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Micke Grove Zoo has featured hundreds of different animals over the last few decades, and one that had been there nearly 30 years passed away last week.
Frank, one of the zoo’s resident lemurs, succumbed to cancer at the age of 29.
He was one of two ring-tailed lemurs at the zoo, and had been a resident since 1996 when he arrived with his half-brother Dean and their father.
Zoo staff said that although he was not even two years of age, Frank revealed a mischievous side early on and quickly became a favorite among guests and employees.
“Frank loved nothing better than to try to start something with his brother or the red ruffed lemurs,” zoo manager Trish Jackman said. “They had a true sibling relationship filled with teasing, squabbling and lots of time just enjoying one another.”
But Frank had a gentle side as well, Jackman said. When he and Dean were separated due to medical treatments, Frank would immediately hug and groom his brother upon his return. Frank was equally affectionate with zoo staff.
“He was the fastest to leap and run over to follow a keeper for treats,” Jackman said, adding that Frank would often gently hold the keeper’s fingers while he enjoyed his snacks.
Recently, Frank figured out how to navigate the fencing on the Madagascar Island exhibit, which houses the zoo’s lemur population.
In anticipation of dinnertime, Frank would let himself off the island to relax and sun by the den door, Jackman said.
“Every time we tried to fix the problem, he’d figure out another way and show his mates on the island how to join him,” she chuckled.
Although lemurs typically live in captivity into their mid-20s, Frank’s longevity had been a testament to the quality of care by zoo staff, who Jackman said are devastated by his loss. Dean remains on exhibit at the zoo.
The zoo, located at Micke Grove Regional Park, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last guest will be admitted at 4:30 p.m. Zoo admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children older than 2.
Vehicle entry to Micke Grove Park is $5 weekdays and $6 weekends and most holidays. Micke Grove Park and Zoo is located off Armstrong Road, west of Highway 99, between Stockton and Lodi.
For more information, contact Jackman at 209-331-2510.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sticking to California this summer? Vacationing in another state? International travels? Stuck in Lodi?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.