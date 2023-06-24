Galt Police Department holds memorial to honor fallen officer Harminder Grewal

GALT — The Galt Police Department will have a second memorial commissioned in the coming year to honor a fallen officer.

The Galt City Council unanimously approved allocating $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a memorial to honor Officer Harminder Grewal at its Tuesday meeting.

