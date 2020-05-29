LODI — On May 22 at 9:30 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an altercation between a man and a woman in the 500 block of Murray Street.
The man, later identified as 26-year-old Jose Gomez of Lodi, fired a gun into the air twice, police said. Gomez was located at the scene, and officers found ammunition in his pocket after a conducting a search, police said.
The firearm was located in a nearby parked vehicle. Gomez was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of numerous weapons charges, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi man, two others arrested in looting case
YUBA CITY — Three men were arrested Wednesday for their suspected involvement in looting at Tractor Supply Co. in Yuba City, including one from Lodi.
Shortly before noon, two men entered the store and stole two generators and a DeWalt air regulator, items with a total value worth $1,050, said Lt. Sam Escheman with the Yuba City Police Department. A third suspect was positioned outside the store in a getaway vehicle, he said.
“The suspects fled out of an emergency exit, and some witnesses were able to provide information about the vehicle, including a license plate number,” he said. “Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hooper Road and Jefferson Avenue. The three subjects were cooperative, the items were returned and all three were arrested.”
Jeremiah R. Hopkins, 34, of Lodi, David M. Dean, 33, of Marysville, and Daniel H. Amezquita, 31, homeless, were arrested on suspicion of looting, criminal conspiracy and grand theft.
Escheman said no injuries were reported during, or as a result of the incident. Hopkins, Dean and Amezquita were booked into Sutter County Jail where their bail is set at $50,000 each.
— Marysville Appeal-Democrat
Jackson Rancheria plans June 8 reopening
JACKSON — The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians today announced plans for the anticipated reopening of Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort at noon on Monday, June 8.
The casino has spent several weeks creating a strategic reopening plan that aims to protect guests and employees from COVID-19. The plan includes increased cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, Plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizing stations throughout the property, sanitizing measures at each table game, reducing seats at table games and prohibiting onlookers, requiring masks, and screening employees and customers before entry, among other measures.
“We have been working hard to prepare the property to reopen and we look forward to welcoming our guests and employees back to a clean and safe resort with protective health measures in place,” said Crystal Jack, CEO of the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians.
— K. Cathey