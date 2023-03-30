With standing ovation, Yepez takes seat

Ramon Yepez received a standing ovation Wednesday night after he was appointed to fill the Lodi City Council’s District 4 seat at the LOEL Center.
Yepez was approved by a 3-1 vote, with councilman Alan Nakanishi dissenting after a more than three-hour special meeting.
“I’m grateful to the people of District 4 for showing up and making their voices heard,” Yepez said in an email to the News-Sentinel. “The meeting was an exciting conversation between the voters and their representatives. I’m looking forward to working with my fellow council members on behalf of Lodi. Among my top priorities are public safety, infrastructure repair and civic engagement.”
With Wednesday night’s appointment, Yepez becomes the first Latino to serve on the council in its 117-year history.
Yepez was one of four District 4 candidates who applied for the seat following the resignation of Shakir Khan, the embattled Lodi resident arrested on multiple charges of voter fraud related to the 2020 election.
Former councilwoman JoAnne Mounce, substitute teacher Alex Aliferis and business owner Diego Maldonado also applied for the seat.
Many of the District 4 residents who spoke during public comment supported Yepez, stating that many of them voted for him in 2020, and that he understood the issues in their district better than the other candidates.
“The people of District 4 exercised our right to vote in the 2020 election, and the results of that election placed Ramon Yepez in second,” Christina Marquez said. “I, as well as the other residents of District 4 believe Ramon’s opportunity to be our representative has been taken away. It’s unfair for us. We believe Ramon has the skills and education to fulfill the duties needed as a council member. There’s no one better than him to represent us.”
Joe Ferrari was the lone speaker to voice support for another candidate, and that was Aliferis.
Ferrari has known Aliferis for several years, and said the applicant genuinely cares about Lodi and District 4.
“He’s a fixture in the community,” Ferrari said. “He cares about the city. He loves the people that live here. If you want to call him, he will spend as much time talking about your concerns, and you can always tell he’s not shining you on. He will always have great solutions.”
Following public comment, Mayor Mikey Hothi made a motion to appoint Yepez to the seat, which resulted in a 2-2 deadlock, with Nakanishi and Councilman Cameron Bregman dissenting.
Both Nakanishi and Bregman favored Mounce, citing her prior experience on the council.
After a five-minute break, the council re-opened the public comment portion of the meeting to hear the public’s further support for either applicant.
“The fact is there is only one person in here who has a wide consensus of support in this room,” Hothi said. “And based off the last election, I think it’s pretty clear. So I’m going to make another motion to appoint Ramon Yepez to the council.”
Nakanishi argued that just because Yepez had the support Wednesday night, it didn’t mean he was the best candidate for the seat.
He continued to support Mounce, again citing her 16 years on the council and the fact that she vowed not to run for the seat in 2024 during the interview portion of the meeting.
Yepez said he would seek election to the seat.
“What I’m trying to do is pick someone who will take care of the city for two years,” Nakanishi said. “Ramon, in two years, can run again, And if you have the support you say you have, you’ll win. I’m sticking with my idea that we only want someone here two years, and if he decides to run, he can kick her out in two years.”
Bregman changed his vote to a yes for Yepez, citing how many people spoke in the applicant’s favor.
“I’m changing my vote because of the representation I see in this room,” he said. “To me, I see the family, and I see the passion, and I see that that’s what’s going to get me tonight.”
The council’s decision comes just hours after a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order attempting to prohibit the City of Lodi from appointing a new council member.
Stockton attorney Neat Allen Sawyer, who represents Khan, filed an application for the restraining order with the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
Since Khan’s resignation on Feb. 16, Sawyer has argued his client did so under coercion and is still a sitting city councilman.
Khan signed a hand-written letter of resignation drafted by Hothi during a San Joaquin County Jail visit.
Body cam footage from a correctional officer at the jail shows Khan appeared calm and collected during Hothi’s visit.
Khan was arrested by San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office deputies the morning of Feb. 16 and booked into county jail on 14 felony counts of election fraud, including causing or procuring false voter registration, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, false nomination or declaration of candidacy, and fraudulently casting votes.
City officials told the News-Sentinel the following day that Khan’s resignation had been accepted.
His profile at www.lodi.gov had been removed, and the text “Resignation received February 16, 2023” replaced his photograph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.