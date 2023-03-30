With standing ovation, Yepez takes seat

Ramon Yepez is sworn in after being appointed the Lodi City Council District 4 seat during a special meeting on Wednesday night at the LOEL Center. Yepez takes the seat that was vacated after Shakir Khan’s disputed resignation following his arrest in February.

 Courtesy photograph

Ramon Yepez received a standing ovation Wednesday night after he was appointed to fill the Lodi City Council’s District 4 seat at the LOEL Center.

Yepez was approved by a 3-1 vote, with councilman Alan Nakanishi dissenting after a more than three-hour special meeting.