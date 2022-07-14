LOCKEFORD — Amazon hosted a welcome picnic for customers in Lockeford on Sunday to introduce its Prime Air service to the town.
The picnic drew more than 450 guests to the Lockeford Community Center, where the Prime Air team was on hand with a static version of its delivery drone.
Attendees were able to get a closer look at the technology, ask questions about how it works, and sign up if interested.
The event also featured caricature artists and family friendly games such as Connect Four and Cornhole.
Local vendors including Lockeford Sausage, Gypsy Bistro, Donkey J’s Deli, and Refresh provided food and refreshments during the event.
Last month, Amazon announced that Lockeford would be among the first communities in the country to receive Prime Air service and get free click-to-backyard drone delivery on thousands of everyday items in one hour or less.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.