BROOKLYN — Dominic Pennisi said the amount of coronavirus cases he has seen at Wycoff Heights Medical Center has been overwhelming, emotionally draining and tiring.
“Every call we got for admission was for COVID,” he said. “I can’t express in words the number of admission calls, and we’re a community hospital, that were from COVID.”
The Lodi native and his twin brother Vincent have been on the front lines at the hospital since March 3, sometimes working 12-hour days caring for thousands of New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus.
The hospital, Dominic Pennisi said, was the first in the New York City metropolitan area to have a patient test positive for COVID-19. It was also the first in the area to report a death from it, he said.
When that first patient tested positive, the brothers said the hospital reacted quickly, turning rooms on every floor of the 350-bed medical center into an intensive care unit.
“We reached our peak in early to mid-April,” Vincent Pennisi said. “We were getting so many admissions over night, we had to open up three floors just to deal with COVID.”
At the peak, doctors were working 12 hours for 12 days straight with a day off, Vincent Pennisi said. Now, they are working eight hours a day, although three days of the week they works 12 hours again.
“The hospital was just so overwhelmed with the flood of patients that we had to work every day,” he said.
The brothers said at first, because no one at the hospital knew exactly what kind of condition or infection they were dealing with, employees and staff were scared to come to work.
But now, two months into the pandemic, health officials know the signs and symptoms of the virus, and Dominic Pennisi said the hospital is more relaxed about its own employees’ health and safety.
Staff is required to wear protective coverings on their heads, hands and faces, as well as put booties over their shoes to ensure they don’t contract the virus, he said.
“The (personal protective equipment) was always available to us,” he said. “There was never a time when we didn’t have it. At first, going into a room and coming out was a stressful event, but now that we know what we’re dealing with, I think a lot of us are a little less anxious.”
However, stress still remains as more patients are admitted to the hospital for other conditions that develop into COVID, they said.
“At one point we were getting people with multiple issues,” Vincent Pennisi said. “You’d have one guy come in with a bad case of pneumonia, and before you know it, he needs more than just a nasal cannula. He needs a ventilator or something else to help him breathe.”
Dominic Pennisi said it has also been difficult communicating with patients’ families, who are not being admitted into hospitals in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.
“I’ve had to call families every day with updates,” he said. “Imagine being told something over the phone, and not being able to do anything about it because you can’t be there. Sometimes that has been just as draining as the physical work we’ve done.”
Both brothers graduated from Tokay High School, and attended a medical school in the Caribbean before landing internships in New York City. The pair have been there about 10 years as internal medicine and internal primary care physicians.
They said they never thought they would have had to treat people for such a contagious infection, and never thought they would have seen the thousands that have been admitted in the city.
“People tell us we should have been around during when AIDS was a pandemic,” Dominic Pennisi said. “This is kind of the same thing. At that time, nobody knew what they were dealing with and had to learn things as they went along. Now, we’re learning something new every day about COVID.”
The brothers said they believe things in New York are beginning to get better, but would hope residents do not become too relaxed, as it is still unknown if patients who recover from the virus can be infected again.
The social distancing mandates in New York have worked well, they said, as the notoriously crowded New York streets are now seemingly barren.
“My commute went from 45 minutes or an hour and 10 minutes, down to 30 minutes,” Vincent Pennisi said. New York did a really good job. It’s a community that really comes together.”
Dominic Pennisi said the city has not seen the protests that other communities across the nation such as Lansing, Milwaukee, and even Sacramento and Lodi have seen in recent weeks to reopen the economy.
“If people saw what we’ve seen, and went through what we’ve gone through, I think they’d take this more seriously,” he said. “We’ve seen things that no one should have to see.”