Teachers and students at Lodi Unified School District may not be seeing as much of each other as they used to, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of communication during campus closures.
Since the district announced the closure of schools nearly a month ago, teachers and staff from several campuses have uploaded videos to social media sites and YouTube to connect with their students to let them know they are missed.
Just this past week, the staff at Davis, Heritage and Larson elementary schools, as well as Lodi High School have uploaded videos of support, while Lakewood Elementary School and Bear Creek and Tokay high schools filmed “welcome back” shorts to encourage students to get online.
For some of the teachers, the past two weeks have been challenging, not only because they are learning new technologies to give their students assignments, but because they are not able to see them face to face each day.
Julie Violett, a second grade teacher at Lakewood, said teaching from home has been an adjustment.
“A lot of my students have said they’d rather be at school,” she said. “I know it’s tough for them, because they want to see their friends. I’ve had a few students say they even miss Ms. Violett.”
Students in Violett’s class “meet” through video conferencing for about 20 minutes each day, which she said was more of a way to let each other know how they were holding up.
Violett has 24 students in her class, but right now only about nine have been able to either join the video conference, or participate in distance learning through the Google Classroom or Classroom Dojo.
She has been emailing families she has not been able to speak to, just to make sure their student is okay, she said.
Currently, teachers are not providing any new lessons or materials to students, Violett said, but they are giving them “review” assignments.
“Right now, I give them math assignments, have them write in journals for English, or have them watch videos from Mystery Doug for science,” she said. “Then they’ll email what was in the videos or what they wrote. I’ve even had one student write something out, then take a photo of the paper and email it to me.”
Violett had even uploaded “read alouds,” in which she reads a book for her students, and when they watch the finished product, they can write about what she read to them.
She said learning the technology to communicate with her students has not been difficult.
“I took a class online last year that was really helpful to me,” she said. “So I feel like I’m ahead of the curve.”
Robert Seymour, a second grade teacher at Silva Elementary School, said he has had as many as 20 students in his class of 24 log in for video conferencing in two sessions during the closure.
Like Violett’s class, he said his students are frustrated school will be closed for the rest of the year. He added it has been hard for a lot of families to be home a majority of the day.
“I see my kids on Zoom, and they see how frustrating this is,” he said. “For many teachers, our training didn’t teach us experience with independent study or distance learning, so we’re learning as we go along, just like our students.”
Seymour has been able to adjust, as he has been able to provide his students with district-approved links to educational lessons for English, math and social sciences.
He has also uploaded “read alouds” for his students, and has plans to set up an area in his house where he can place a white board and film a lesson for students to watch.
What has been challenging for him hasn’t been learning the Google apps so much as it has been listening to the concerns students who have left personal items at school, or concerns from parents who want to make sure their children with certain special needs have access to resources beyond his classroom.
He said he and the district have been reaching out to parents to address those inquiries.
“The kids, for the most part, they think it’s sad we’re not in school,” he said. “And it’s scary for the parents. But communication is key right now. Not all teachers give out their phone numbers, but there are ways to contact us, and parents can make us aware of their students’ needs.”
Martha Snider has been teaching for 30 years, and was the district’s first tech counsel from 2002 to 2009. She is now the site tech lead at Christa McAuliffe Middle School.
“What we’re doing now, I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” she said. “What we’re doing now is playing catch-up to 21st century learning. Although we’re not as behind as some districts, and from my perspective, we’re doing the best we can with the skill sets we have.”
During the district’s spring break, Snider was scheduled to attend the national “Q” conference in Palm Springs, where teachers and staff learn the latest technological advances in online education.
However, the pandemic caused the conference to move online and live. So, as Snider attended virtual courses, she was posting what she learned to the Lodi Education Association’s social media sites to keep her colleagues up-to-date. She called it a kind of “grab-and-go” method of reporting from the conference.
As a middle school teacher, Snider has five different groups of students to meet with. She said the students who were at the top of the class on campus have been committed to connecting online, while those who weren’t doing what they needed to pass, are still not.
Snider has implemented Kahoot for her video conferencing sessions with students, which is a study game that awards points to those who answer multiple choice questions the fastest.
She said the students love it, as they can see the questions on their screens as well as their classmates as if they are participating in a quiz in a brick and mortar classroom, Snider said, adding that it gives them a renewed sense of “normalcy.”
Like the students at Lakewood and Silva elementary schools, Sinder said her kids miss being on campus.
“They’re going to miss eighth grade dances, eighth grade field trips, their promotion ceremony,” she said. “For many of them, this is the last time they’re going to be together. Some are going to St. Mary’s, or Bear Creek, or Jim Elliot.”
Snider said while some in the community might not agree with the district’s decision to implement distance learning, it is the best way to keep their children, as well as Lodi Unified teachers and staff, safe during the pandemic.
“Every educator wants to protect the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our students, while keeping teachers safe as well,” she said. “You can’t social distance in a classroom, or in a school cafeteria where you might have 350 students. The district wants to protect the safety of students and staff above all else.”