For the last five years, students from three Lodi Unified School District sites have spent a February week performing random acts of kindness and collecting coffee for U.S. soldiers stationed all around the world.
Typically, the students collect nearly 600 pounds of coffee and deliver their haul to the Lodi National Guard on North Washington Street.
But this year, Oakwood Elementary School principal Cassandra Sotelo was able to recruit five other campuses to participate in her annual good deed, and students collected 976 pounds of coffee.
“It’s just an opportunity to teach the kids that they have the power in themselves to change the world,” Sotelo said. “They love this. It’s also ‘a good for your heart’ activity, especially with all our community has been dealing with when it comes to COVID. This gets us back to our roots.”
Sotelo, along with students, staff and parents from her own school and Beckman, Needham, Larson, Lawrence and Westwood elementary schools, delivered the coffee Tuesday morning.
Although they did not quite meet their goal of 3,000 pounds of collected coffee, the student exceeded expectations by performing 36,000 acts of kindness last week.
The goal was 30,000, Sotelo said.
The Kindness Campaign was kicked off last Monday, as staff provided students with “kindness kits” containing a random act of kindness list to check off.
After each act of kindness, a student would record it on the form, and the act would electronically update a digital gauge in real-time. It also updated every time a coffee donation was made at campus collection sites.
Acts of kindness ranged from giving other compliments, to smiling at random people, and even cooking for their families.
“I complimented five people and smiled at someone and made them feel happy,” Needham fourth-grader Neveah Via said. “It made me feel like there are good people in the world.”
Other students on Tuesday said they felt better about themselves when performing their acts of kindness.
“Because it makes me feel great,” Needham sixth-grader Marcino Mora said. “Makes me feel like a better person.”
They also said they enjoyed collecting the coffee and bringing it to the National Guard.
“We like being kind to them,” Oakwood second-grader Violet Khan said. “They are working a lot and they deserve a lot of coffee.”
And members of the National Guard were thankful the schools came together as well.
“It means a lot to us,” Sgt. Richard Gonzalez said. “Having the kids get together, having the community get together and support the troops, it means an awful lot to us. Most of a lot of this is going overseas to our sister units. I’m sure they’re going to be very happy, just like last year.”