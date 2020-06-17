The Lodi Public Library is still closed, for now, but book lovers are getting a break thanks to the new curbside service.
With the library’s community room serving as a COVID-19 testing site and countywide restrictions still in place on some venues, Library Director Anwan Baker and Literacy and Volunteer Manager Yvette Herrera have been looking for a way to bring books to their patrons.
When they saw that other library systems were offering curbside service, they decided to launch the program in Lodi. The service kicked off earlier this week.
“We have actually had quite a few positive experiences (already),” Herrera said.
The service is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to anyone with a library card and less than $20 in fines.
Patrons who want to make use of the service can visit library.lodi.gov and click on “Search Catalog.” They then have the option of logging on to reserve the books they want, or calling the library at 209-333-5566 to make a request.
Customers may reserve 10 items at a time, and will have 10 business days to pick them up. Anyone who chooses to call in a reservation is asked to know which items they want to check out before they call.
Once library staff members have filled a patron’s requests, they will send a notification. When the patron arrives at the library, they can send a text to a number provided by signs in the parking lot, and a staff member will bring out their items.
“The hope is that they just pop their trunk open, so we can remain contactless,” Herrera said.
Anyone in the household may pick up reserved items, but they must know the full name and library card number of the person who made the reservation.
There is also an option for patrons who prefer to walk up to the library. In both cases, staff ask that patrons respect the six feet of distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff members wear masks and gloves when pulling items for patrons and when taking them out to cars, Herrera said.
Though the library has been closed since March, staff members have been continuing to purchase new materials, she said.
“We’ve been working very diligently behind the scenes,” she said.
Herrera and her coworkers are excited to bring this new service to Lodi, and hope that residents will take advantage of it and find a good book.
“We’re here to serve our community,” she said.