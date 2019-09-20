Local artist Jack Feldman says one of his paintings went missing as he was transporting them home from the Lodi Grape Festival, where they had been on display last weekend.
“It’s been stolen, but I don’t know how, when or where,” he said.
The painting, depicting a hummingbird in flight, had been displayed at the festival. Feldman said he went to pick it up on Monday around 11 a.m., and with the assistance of staff carried it, along with two other paintings, to his car. He said he felt they had all the paintings, but it came into doubt later. He then proceeded to run errands around Lodi. When he arrived home in the evening, he went to unload the paintings, and discovered one missing.
He returned to the Grape Festival in case it had been mistakenly left behind, he said, but it could not be located. His car did not have any signs of forced entry, but he said his window had been left open a little due to the heat. He didn’t find anything broken in the car nor had anything else gone missing from it.
“We don’t know (what happened), whether it was stolen, or misplaced, or whatever, I don’t know,” Feldman said.
Feldman filed a police report over the missing painting, which he said is valued at a minimum of $3,500.