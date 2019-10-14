LODI — Beginning from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today Code Steam will offer Pi Lab classes for teenagers as part of their Teen Scene program held at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St.
Pi Lab is an introductory technology course that teaches students how to create a Rasberry Pi — a low cost, credit-card sized computer that plugs into a computer monitor or TV, and uses a standard keyboard and mouse. Students will also learn how to code using the programming language Python,
Students who have taken the introductory course can attend the Stop Action Animation class, which will teach students how to convert their Rasberry Pi into a camera that they can use to animate and design with code.
Both classes are free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Lodi
PublicLibrary.
— Oula Miqbel
Sandhill Crane Festival seeking volunteers
LODI — The Sandhill Crane Festival will return to Lodi from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3, and volunteers are needed to help keep things running smoothly at Hutchins Street Square.
Most of the activities at the Square are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers can assist with registering people for tours, or greeting visitors at the door and giving them information about the program. A few volunteers may have the chance to dress up in the Sandhill Crane costume and take pictures with festival guests.
Volunteers and community members alike are invited to check out the festival. Admission and most of the activities at Hutchins Street Square are free. Costs vary for tours. For more information, visit www.cranefestival.com.
— News-Sentinel staff
Apply now for Galt Christmas parade
GALT — The City of Galt is accepting applications for residents and businesses that would like to participate in the annual Christmas parade.
Applications are available online at www.ci.galt.ca.us/lighting-of-the-night-parade or by calling the Galt Parks and Recreation Department at 209-366-7180.
— Oula Miqbel
Teachers can apply for Delta Summit program
STOCKTON — K-12 teachers interested in touring the Delta and filling their teaching toolkit with materials to help them effectively implement the Next Generation Science Standards using curriculum that focuses on California’s most valuable resource can sign up for the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Delta Studies Institute.
The Delta Studies Institute begins with a full-day bus tour of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Delta region on Nov. 16. It is followed by a curriculum and implementation strategies night on Jan. 9 and a teacher-project night May 7.
To learn more information and how to sign up go to www.sjcoescience.org/deltainstitute.html.
— Oula Miqbel
Community Hospice appoints board member
MODESTO — Community Hospice, announced the appointment of its newest board member, Michael L. Gianelli.
Gianelli has more than forty years of law practice and is senior counsel at Gianelli Nielsen whose practice areas include estate planning, trusts, complex litigation, litigation and appeals, business and commercial law and mediation.
Gianelli is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law with the California Board of Legal Specialization and has workshop training in mediation.
Community Hospice is the oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider serving the Central Valley since 1979, and its Board of Directors is composed of community volunteers who provide strategic oversight and governance to the organization’s mission to provide compassionate care, education, and support to terminally ill patients and their families, regardless of ability to pay.
— Oula Miqbel