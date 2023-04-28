Lorenzi.jpg

Sofia Lorenzi, seen here with her parents, spent as much as 15 minutes underwater and 100 minutes receiving CPR on Ash Wednesday. After she was declared dead, she began breathing again.

 Photograph courtesy of Pablo Lorenzi

A Lodi family is calling their toddler’s survival from an Ash Wednesday backyard accident nothing less than a miracle performed by God.

Pablo and Magali Lorenzi took their children to a lunch mass on Feb. 27, and then let them all play outside when they returned home.