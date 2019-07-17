LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes support group will meet today at the Lodi Public Library. Guest speaker Crystal Clearwater, a registered nurse, will give a presentation titled “Complex Foods and Their Effects on Managing Blood Sugars.”
The community — including those with diabetes, their friends and relatives, and anyone else with an interest — are welcome to attend.
The talk begins at 6 p.m. this evening at the library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
— Kyla Cathey
Lodi Police gets grant for alcohol-related crime
LODI — The Lodi Police Department has been awarded a $41,000 grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to battle alcohol-related crime.
The grant is one of 50 awarded in California to law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.
The grants strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining the efforts of local police officers and ABC agents. ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities reduce alcohol-related problems.
The Alcohol Policing Partnership Program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law.
The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.
The APP Program has distributed over $20 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related crime.
ABC is a Department of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency.
— Oula Miqbel
Ribbon-cutting for Galt job center on July 30
GALT — The California Human Development will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Sacramento Works Job Center on July 30 at the new job center location, 1000 C St. suite 100, Galt from 5 to 7 p.m.
The California Human Development is a non-profit organization that has provided services to Northern California for more than 50 years.
The CHD’s mission is to make an impact on employers and job seekers with their different programs for adults, youth, along with providing other resources to the community. Residents are encouraged to meet CHD staff and get to know them better and become part of their collaborative effort aimed at enhancing the workforce in the city of Galt.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. Child Support Services host party
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services host family block party on July 30 at Weber Point Events Center, 221 N. Center St., Stockton from 2 to 6 p.m.
SJCDCSS has partnered with local county agencies, community partners, and vendors to provide information on services available in the San Joaquin County area.
There will be children's activities, information booths, vendors and local first responders.
Children in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last.
Parents in attendance will be entered into a drawing to win fabulous prizes.
For additional information about the block party please contact dcssblockparty@sjgov.org. Vendors interested in attending the block party can call Tannesha Green at 209-468-8057 for more information about participating at the block party.
People interested in donating to the block party can call Pov Hughes at 209-468-0864.
— Oula Miqbel