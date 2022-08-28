‘Heroes Behind the Badge’ fundraiser returning in November

Lodi high cheerleaders Kaylee Dao and Alyssa Gamez climb on the Lodi police 'BATT-mobile' during the Heroes Behind the Badge event and K5 run in Lodi Saturday, Sept 23, 2017. The event is returning this November.

 News-Sentinel

While many community events returned to Lodi after a hiatus due to the pandemic, one fundraiser that honors law enforcement took a little longer than expected to make its comeback.

The LodiHeroes.org “Heroes Behind the Badge” fundraiser will once again be held at Jessie’s Grove Winery, 1973 W. Turner Road, on Nov. 5.