‘Heroes Behind the Badge’ fundraiser returning in November

While many community events returned to Lodi after a hiatus due to the pandemic, one fundraiser that honors law enforcement took a little longer than expected to make its comeback.
The LodiHeroes.org “Heroes Behind the Badge” fundraiser will once again be held at Jessie’s Grove Winery, 1973 W. Turner Road, on Nov. 5.
It will be the first fun run and walk Lodi Citizens In Action have held to benefit the Lodi Police Foundation since 2019.
“We were trying to figure out how to have it last year,” LodiHeroes.org co-chair June Aaker said. “We had discussed ideas, like something virtual, but it just never happened.”
Aaker said this year’s fundraiser will be much like previous events, with one small difference: the fun run and walk will now be timed.
“A lot of running clubs requested the run be timed, and there was some disappointment that they hadn’t been in the past,” Aaker said. “So our committee decided to step-up and get out of our comfort zone, and try something new.”
The run begins at 9 a.m., and participants will follow a course along a trail within the 1900 block of West Turner Road before returning to the winery.
The Heroes Behind the Badge event is free to the public, but there are registration fees to participate in the 10K and 5K runs.
As always, representatives from local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military will be present for meet and greets.
In 2019, Lodi Police Department officers were joined by the Partners, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Department of Corrections, the United States Forestry Service, CalFire and the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Several members of each agency joined runners on the courses, while members of a Special Weapons and Tactics team ran the course in full gear and military recruits marched in cadence.
Over the course of the four previous Heroes Behind the Badge events, Lodi Citizens in Action and LodiHeroes.org have raised $44,661 for the Lodi Police Foundation.
The funds have helped the foundation and department purchase trauma kits for every patrol vehicle, as well as replacement ballistics shields and helmets.
The “Heroes Behind the Badge” fundraiser began in 2015 as a basic meet and greet with local first responders at Lodi Lake in response to negative social media and new reports directed at law enforcement.
In 2017, Lodi Citizens in Action wanted to expand activities and decided to incorporate a 10K and 5K run into the fundraiser at Calturas Winery.
However, the concrete course at the venue was not ideal for runners, so the event was moved to Jessie’s Grove in 2019 after a one-year hiatus.
While a official head count of attendees has never been recorded for the event, Aaker said hundreds have come out each year.
About 150 runners participate in the 5K and 10K heats, she said.
“It just feels so good to be able to bring this back to the community,” she said. “We want to bring the community and law enforcement together and build relationships between the two.”
