GALT — At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Galt police officers were conducting a building check in the 10000 block of South Lincoln Way. While on site, officers reported that they observed a Buick sedan collide with a utility pole while attempting to turn into a driveway, the Galt Police Department said.

The driver shifted the vehicle into reverse, the hit the same utility pole while attempting to pull into the driveway, police said. Officers then conducted a traffic stop.