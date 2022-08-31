The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services is advising residents to take precautions before extreme heat and triple-digit temperatures arrive for the holiday weekend.
The agency recommends that residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service, temperatures in the Central Valley will be anywhere between 100 degrees and 115 degrees beginning Sept. 3 at 11 a.m., and lasting through Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.
As a result, the USNWS has issued an excessive heat watch for San Joaquin County.
According to www.accuweather.com, a private forecasting service, Thursday will be the first triple-digit day at 106 degrees, and Labor Day will be the hottest day of the weekend, topping out at 108 degrees.
Evening lows are expected to be between 66 and 74 degrees through Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.
The county’s OES recommends residents stay up-to-date with current watches, warnings or advisories from the NWS, which can be found online at tinyurl.com/SJCHeat2022.
The agency advises residents to stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun’s burning rays are the strongest, and drink two to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.
Set your air conditioner between 75 and 80 degrees, and if you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day.
Keep your home cool by covering windows with drapes or shades, add insulation to keep the heat out, use attic fans to clear hot air, and install window air conditioners and insulate around them.
Because cooling centers operated by OES will not be open during the weekend, the agency suggests finding places in the area to stay cool if you are not at home.
If you have to go outside the home, reduce physical activity, wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight clothing that is loose-fitting, and apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor — or SPF — of at least 15.
Sweating removes salts and minerals from the body, so the agency recommends drinking low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks to replenish nutrients when performing physical activities.
Monitor those at high risk, children younger than 4 years old, people who overexert during work or exercise — such as construction workers — and people 65 and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses, the agency said.
Heat also affects animals, so keep your pets indoors. If they need to be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to keep cool.
Tiffany Heyer, OES deputy director, said the Lodi Community Center at 415 S. Sacramento St., and Thornton Community Center at 266754 N. Sacramento Blvd. in Thonton will both be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
She said the agency was meeting Tuersday to determine where mergency cooling centers could be open during the weekend heatwave, and that updates would be provided throughout the remainder of the week.
The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will serve as a cooling center from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and the LOEL Center at 105 S. Washington St. will be open Friday from 1-7 p.m.
A City of Lodi spokesperson did not respond to inquiries as to whether emergency cooling centers will be open during the weekend.
According to OES, about 20 people die from heat-related emergencies each year. A severe heatwave in 2006 resulted in 655 deaths and more than 16,000 emergency room visits throughout the state, the agency said.
The City of Galt and the Galt Police Department announced that the latter’s lobby would be a cooling center Sept. 1-7 from 2-8 p.m.
The department is located at 455 Industrial Dr. For more informaiton, contact the department’s dispatch center at 209-366-7000.
