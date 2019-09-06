Every year, the Lodi Community Concert Association hosts a series of performances for the community to enjoy. Musicians from all over the United States, and even from other parts of the world, visit Hutchins Street Square to bring incredible music to Lodi fans.
For 73 years, the group has provided musical performances at an affordable rate.
The concert association is embarking on its 2019-20-concert season. On Sept. 26 the M5 Mexican Brass quintet will grace the stage of Hutchins Street Square to provide unique Latin American charm to classic Baroque and Broadway-style music.
M5 is composed of five musicians from different parts of Mexico who provide an infectious enthusiasm that captures the heart and souls of audiences while they play. The group has traversed the globe, playing in major cities in Germany to Canada.
“M5 Mexican Brass will be our outreach concert, where we bus 800 fourth, fifth and sixth-graders throughout Lodi Unified School District and pay for them to go to a performance,” Lodi Community Concert Association President Judy Halstead said.
In November, Sacramento native Sandra Dolores will be in Lodi to play her own original pieces that bring together the sounds of folk and pop music effortlessly. Due to Dolores’ intriguing sound, she has been nominated three consecutive years for Sacramento Area Music Awards (SAMMIES), under the Best Singer and Songwriter category.
“Sandra is also serving as a visiting lecturer at the Conservatory of Music at the University of the Pacific,” Halstead said.
Following the winter holiday, the concert association will resume in February with The Maxwell Quartet, an engaging musical group from Glasgow, Scotland. The Scottish-based quartet broadcasts regularly on the BBC Radio Scotland.
The group has performed at many festivals and venues across Europe, with notable performances at London’s Wigmore Hall. Their program highlights selections by Beethoven as well as original arrangements of Scottish folk music.
In March, the concert association will treat Lodi’s bluegrass fans to an entertaining performance by Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb. The duo is known for their stunning original instrumentals, beautiful renditions of classic melodies as well as their vocal duets.
Their diverse repertoire draws on many musical influences including Americana, jazz, classical, bluegrass and gypsy jazz. Their unique style of guitar playing is largely built upon the thumb-picking techniques pioneered by guitar greats Merle Travis and Chet Atkins.
The concert association season will conclude in April with a performance by Sons of Serendip. They create melodious music through the use of a harp, piano, cello, and voice. Each note played is meant to evoke a spectrum of glorious emotions ranging from joy, excitement and peace, in one serendipitous moment.
Sons of Serendip were finalists on season nine of America’s Got Talent, and since being on the show, they have released two albums.
The Lodi Community Concert Association put on five musical performances every year for Lodi residents to enjoy.
“We appeal to all taste in music. From classic to modern, and mainstream music, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” Halstead said.
The concert association is a volunteer-run nonprofit that is driven by the support of its members, to host concerts and provide outreach to students.
“We are always accepting members,” Halstead said.
To learn more about the Lodi Community Concert Association and its upcoming concerts, visit www.lodicommunity
Anyone interested in joining the concert association can call the concert association at 209-333-0360 or by calling Judy Halstead at 209-369-0336.