STOCKTON — Every year, the Family Resource & Referral Center recognizes individuals for their efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of children and youth.
This year, two Lodians will be recognized by the FRRC at its 33rd Annual Action on Behalf of Children — or ABC — Awards on Nov. 3.
Lucas Goulart, a Lodi High School junior, will receive the Kids Helping Kids Award, and Sam Hatch, a former Tokay High School teacher, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The FRRC said Goulart is a leader who has created a culture of acceptance and kindness on campus that has impacted students not only at Lodi High, but in the community.
He has helped organize the school’s Suicide Prevention Walk, where he provides pamphlets, ribbons and statistics to his peers to educate them about mental health and suicide prevention. His efforts have helped raise awareness to the more than 2,300 student body, teachers and staff.
In addition, Goulart leads the Sparking Friendships Club, bringing general education and special education students together to create a safe environment where everyone can feel accepted.
Hatch has spent hundreds of hours volunteering to ensure that young people have access to books and literacy resources, and the agency said it is his personal mission to bring joy and transformational power through literature.
Through his efforts, Hatch has worked to rehabilitate libraries at Taft, Monroe, Roosevelt, Cleveland, Hoover and Hazelton elementary schools in Stockton since 2016.
He has also raised more than $33,000 to help purchase new books and engage and educate young readers, the agency said.
Other categories being recognized during next week’s ceremony include Child Care Provider, Child Advocate, Children’s Health, Business, Public Agency, School, Nonprofit Organization, and FRRC’s newest category, Supporting Children through COVID-19.
The event will also include guest speakers offering their words of encouragement and gratitude for helping children build resiliency during uncertain times and a live tribute performance from the Stockton Youth Chorale.
Created by FFRC founder Joan Richards and several community members in 1988, the awards recognize those outstanding members of the community that are doing more than just ‘the average’ for children.
“It’s important to acknowledge and thank those who have strengthened the lives of children and families in their everyday work,” FFRC CEO Kay Ruhstaller said. “We are fortunate to have so many individuals and organizations in our community who care about kids. It’s the collaborative efforts of our entire community that allow our children to grow up safe and nurtured.”
FRRC was founded with the assistance of a Child Care Resource and Referral grant to match parents with licensed child care that best fit their needs.
The agency eventually expanded to provide child care assistance, nutrition services and professional development training for child care providers, which now serve 10,000 children in the various subsidized programs FRRC oversees.
