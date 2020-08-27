LODI — The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to receive a report on current and upcoming facilities projects.
The meeting’s agenda can be found online at esbagenda.lodiusd.net. The community can view the meeting on GoToWebinar and YouTube.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in Lodi area
LODI — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial and ground spraying for adult mosquitoes in the Lodi area today.
Aerial spraying using Dibrom will be conducted in the Delta area west of Lodi between 7:45 and 10 p.m. today, targeting portions of Brack Tract, Terminous Tract (including Tower Park), Bouldin Island and Staten Island.
Ground spraying using Evergreen 5-25 or DeltaGard will be conducted between 7:45 and 10 p.m. tonight in rural southwest Lodi, in the area bound by West Kingdon Road in the north and Armstrong Road in the south, between the Union Pacific Railroad line to and Interstate-5/Thornton Road.
If weather prevents spraying tonight in either location, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Friday.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org or call 209-982-4675.
— K. Cathey
Oak Ridge Winery appoints Jason Dodge as chief winemaker
LODI — Oak Ridge Winery announced Tuesday that Jason Dodge has been appointed as general manager and chief winemaker. Dodge has more than 20 years of experience, and joins Oak Ridge Winery after nearly five years as the senior director of winemaking and general manager of Central Coast winemaking and operations at Constellation Brands.
“Jason Dodge is well known for his vision and leadership with cutting-edge winemaking techniques and winery operations. With Dodge at the helm, we’re looking forward to expanding our portfolio as we engage and grow our already loyal consumer base,” said Rudy Maggio, who owns the winery with his family.
Dodge started his career in the wine industry as an assistant brandymaker at E & J Gallo Winery, working his way up to senior winemaker before moving on to other opportunities.
He is excited to work with the Maggio family to build and innovate their Oak Ridge Winery brand, he said in a press release.
— K. Cathey