Student interns with the City of Lodi’s Watershed Stewards Program recently spent the day cleaning Lodi Lake and installing recycling containers in an effort to keep the park free of trash and debris.
Joined by city staff as well as members of the California Conservation Corps and the Delta Fly Fishers, the students were able to collect about 1,100 pieces of garbage weighing a total of 50 pounds.
According to Kathy Grant, the city’s Watershed Program coordinator, the most interesting pieces of garbage collected this year were a large green rubber cartoon character and a single black sandal removed from the waterway.
Of most significance were 309 cigarette butts, as well as four fireworks that were also removed from the park area, she said.
Although the public was not allowed to take part in the clean-up this year due to the California Conservation Corps’ COVID-19 restrictions, Grant and her students still considered the day a success.
Not only does the lake clean-up mark the end of the 10-month program, but it also meets one of the requirements for Lodi’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
In addition to cleaning up garbage in and around the lake, participants installed four fishing line receptacles at the Discovery Center, Dauber Dock, the north lake bathroom, and near the entrance to the Lodi Lake Nature Area.
Fishing line left on the ground by the public creates a safety hazard to water fowl and other animals in the area.
The recycling containers will be emptied on a regular basis by the Delta Fly Fishers, and the plastic fishing line collected from the containers will be sent to a recycler for processing.
The Watershed Stewards Program has been operating for 27 years. It is dedicated to improving watershed health by actively engaging in restoration science, civic service, and community education while empowering the next generation of environmental stewards.
For the last two years, the program has been operated out of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ office in Lodi, located at 850 S. Guild Ave., Suite 105.
Students were unable to collect trash at the lake last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they netted 332 pounds of garbage in 2019 along all Lodi waterways as part of Coastal Cleanup Day.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, the student interns from Lodi Unified School District have been attending Zoom sessions to learn about watershed stewardship principles and working in the field alongside U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service scientists conducting research in the Delta waterways.
The 2021-22 Watershed Stewards Program will begin in October. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/CCCwatershed. To learn more about the city’s watershed program, visit www.lodiwatershed.com.
To participate in the City of Lodi 2021 Clean Up Challenge, download the free Litterati app through the Apple App Store or Google. For more information about the Litterati app, visit www.litterati.org/how-it-works.