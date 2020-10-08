First responders from four local agencies were treated to hot lunches of sausages, bratwurst, cookies and chips for putting their lives on the line for the Lodi community.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi and Lakewood Meats and Sausages hosted the First Annual First Responders Lunch Wednesday in the butcher shop’s parking lot at 316 N. Ham Lane.
Kiwanis member Greg Arends said 160 lunches were given to members of the Lodi Police and Fire departments, the Woodbridge Rural Fire Protection District and American Medical Response.
Fire Chief Gene Stoddart said the gesture was “pretty amazing.”
“People always want to give to us, and we’ve really shied away from that in the last few months because of COVID,” he said. “This was their third attempt to furnish us with meals, and it finally came to a head.”
Stoddart said 20 meals were provided to the department, which were able to provide not only the on-call staff, but those in the administration office as well.
“We know we’re appreciated in the community,” Stoddart said. “Just knowing we have people out there backing us who know what we go through on the job, is pretty special. We’re just so grateful to the Lodi community.”
Wednesday’s lunch is not the only way first responders are being appreciated. Any first responder in the area that comes to Lakewood Meats and Sausage can show identification and have 10% taken off their purchase.
In a video posted to Lakewood Meats and Sausage’s Facebook page, AMR operations manager Brian Hajik said the company was happy to have the support of the butcher shop and civic group.
“We feel very fortunate and very privileged to have the generosity from this establishment and the Kiwanis Club,” he said. “The men and women of AMR are going to have full bellies in about an hour.”
The luncheon comes at a time when local grassroots organizations have organized protests in recent weeks to defund the Lodi Police Department.
Arends said the event — which the club hopes is the first of many — was to let all first responders that the community supports their efforts.
“As a whole, we support our law enforcement” Arends said. “Anything that goes against them, it kind of goes against what we stand for.”