Stockton police on Sunday arrested Khari Dobbins, 25, on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
Officers arrested Dobbins, a track coach at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday at a North Stockton residence, according to Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva.
Dobbins is accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with a 16-year-old female student at Bear Creek High School.
Lodi Unified School District confirmed the arrest in a statement released Monday afternoon.
“We take these matters seriously and are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Unit at 209-937-8323. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.