Three instructors received each received a roaring round of applause Tuesday night when they were named the Lodi Unified School District’s 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year.

One of those teachers — Wagner Holt Elementary School’s Debbi Crawford — received an extra round during the district’s Board of Education meeting when it was announced she was also a finalist for the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Teacher of the Year.

