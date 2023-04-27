Three instructors received each received a roaring round of applause Tuesday night when they were named the Lodi Unified School District’s 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year.
One of those teachers — Wagner Holt Elementary School’s Debbi Crawford — received an extra round during the district’s Board of Education meeting when it was announced she was also a finalist for the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Teacher of the Year.
Crawford, who teaches grades Pre-K through fifth, did not say much after receiving a plaque from thee district, but thanked the board and her colleagues for the nomination.
“I appreciate my friends and my teachers being here,” she said. “It’s a big honor to me.”
To be nominated a Lodi Unified Teacher of the Year, candidates must have taught in the classroom a minimum of eight years and cannot be retiring.
Wagner Holt vice principal Yasmeen Herrera said Crawford has been a teacher in the district more than 40 years, and is one of the founding faculty members of the school.
“Building relationships with students is one of Mrs. Crawford’s top priorities,” Herrera said. “She believes that students need to feel cared for, safe and accepted in order to do their best learning.”
Herrera added that Crawford makes sure she meeting her students’ social, emotional and academic needs on a daily basis, and strives to build a culture of learning in her classroom where they not only learn from her, but each other as well.
“One year at a back to school night, a student attended with his mother, who just happened so happened to be a former student of Mrs. Crawford’s,” she said. “The mother was so happy that Mrs. Crawford hadn’t retired before her son had the same opportunity as she did to be in Mrs. Crawford’s class.”
Herrera said Crawford’s “exemplary” teaching has positively impacted generations of students.
“If I was growing up again, I’d love to be in your class,” board president Joe Nava told Crawford. “It’s amazing, because 40 years? It’s amazing because you love what you do, and I know that.”
Crawford is one of five finalists for the SJCOE’s Teacher of the Year, along with teachers from the county office, Tracy Unified, Ripon Unified and Escalon Unified school districts.
The winner of the Teacher of the Year award will receive $1,000.
All Teacher of the Year finalists and winners of the Classified Employee of the Year and School Counselor of the Year awards will be honored on June 8, 2023, at the San Joaquin County Classified Employees, School Counselor, and Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration Dinner.
Teachers Nicole Combs and Lynette Lewis were also honored by the district Tuesday night.
Lockeford Elementary School principal Mike Rogers said Combs began her career at the school eight years ago, and has built lifelong relationships with students, staff and the community.
Combs, who teaches grades sixth through eighth, attended Wagner Holt, Delta Sierra Middle and Bear Creek high schools growing up.
Rogers said that after college, Combs wanted to become a teacher and return to the district that educated her.
“Miss Combs has as many name tags as she does hats that she wears throughout the day,” he said. “Teacher, counselor, friend, colleague, PBIS coach, site tech lead, and student council leader. The list goes on. Miss Combs is the first to volunteer when there’s a need, and she doesn’t give up until the task at hand is complete.”
Lewis has been teaching for 30 years, of which 27 have been with Lodi Unified. Most of those years have been at comprehensive sites, but the last two have been at Liberty High School.
Principal Tami Dillon said her son was one of her geometry students 13 years ago. While 13-year-old boys typically don’t talk about their teachers at home, Dillon said her son thought Lewis was amazing.
“Lynette is affectionately known by our staff as Mary Poppins, because everything she touches is magic,” Dillon said. “During COVID she would record herself teaching and upload it online so her students could watch her doing a lesson. She continues to do that so if a student misses class, they can watch a recorded lesson to catch up.”
Outside of the classroom, Dillon said Lewis runs the thrift store on campus, runs a job board, feeds the staff, and even helps working students with their taxes.
“She just does amazing things, and I was so happy when she was nominated,” Dillon said.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education Teacher of the Year Awards will be held at 6p.m. on June 8 at the Wentworth Education Center, Burwood Auditorium, 2707 Transworld Drive, in Stockton.
The SJCOE will also recognize Lodi Unified superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years with the district and more than 30 in education.
