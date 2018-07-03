Lodinews.com

Lodi police arrest suspect in two stabbings

Posted: Sunday, July 1, 2018 7:36 pm

By News-Sentinel Staff Lodi News-Sentinel

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, Lodi police received a call that a man was armed with a knife at a home on the 500 block of Hilborn Street.

As officers responded to the call, they received reports that the man had stabbed two people. When they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, Jose Gomez of Lodi, 22, being restrained by family members and neighbors, police said in a news release. They also found two victims with stab wounds, a 21-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, officers said in the release, posted on the department's Facebook page.

