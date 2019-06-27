STOCKTON — The jury trial for a Sacramento man suspected of driving the getaway vehicle in a Lodi homicide last summer began this week.
Raymond Jaquett, 26, appeared before Judge Lauren Thomasson in Department 3D of San Joaquin County Superior Court on Tuesday for his alleged role in the murder of Thomas Shock, a prominent Lodi podiatrist.
Shock was killed in the doorway of his Rivergate home on Aug. 1, 2018, and Jacquett was arrested weeks later on Sept. 26.
Deputy District Attorney Robert Himmelblau said the office will not comment on cases during the trial period.
However, he did say the trial is expected to last four to six weeks.
If convicted, Jaquett could face 25 years to life in prison.
Jacquett was one of four arrested on suspicion of Shock’s murder, along with Robert E. Lee, Mallory Stewart and Christopher Costello.
All four were charged on suspicion of murder, murder for financial gain and murder with the intent to kill while lying in wait.
Stewart was also charged on suspicion of using a firearm to cause great bodily injury, as well as having a prior serious felony.
Lee is scheduled to appear before Thomasson in Department 7D on July 29 at 9 a.m. for a trial date setting,
Stewart was expected to appear in court Thursday morning for a mental competency evaluation, according to court records.
Costello’s jury trial is expected to begin July 30 at 9 a.m. before Judge Thomasson in Dept. 7D as well.