The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care, recently announced its fall 2019 hospital safety grades and once again awarded Adventist Health Lodi Memorial an ‘A’ for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is one of only 36 hospitals in the United States to be awarded an ‘A’ every grading cycle since 2012.
“We are so proud of our physicians, nurses and other clinical staff who are committed to offering excellent quality of care to our patients,” said Dr. Patricia Iris, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial medical officer.
The safety grade assigns letter grades of ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital safety grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.