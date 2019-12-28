Mark Armstrong was enjoying a family holiday lunch at the Black Bear Diner on Friday morning when about a dozen members of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce approached his table with balloons and a bottle of wine.
Looking up from the table, Armstrong stifled a modest grin and mouthed “what is going on.”
The surprise visit was part of the Chamber’s annual tradition to name its William T. Hankins Annual Citizen of the Year.
“I’ve never been more surprised in my whole life, more than anything,” Armstrong said. “I was just coming to Black Bear Diner to have lunch with my family, so this is awesome. I’m honored.”
Chamber CEO Pat Patrick said Armstrong has been involved in a number of programs and activities in Lodi since his family moved here about 27 years ago, including coaching youth baseball and taking over management of the Grape Festival.
“As of late, he’s spearheaded the Take Back Lodi movement, which has cleaned up well over 50 sites of trash and garbage our homeless population has left behind,” Patrick said. “That’s a very unsavory job. All that, added up, impressed the committee of former outstanding citizens.”
An outstanding citizen can be nominated by any resident, and previous award recipients form a committee and review all the submissions before voting on a final honoree.
On e of the first people to nominate Armstrong was Lodi resident Mono Geralis, who said he just wanted his efforts, both past and present, to be more well known in the community.
“I just wanted Mark to be recognized because he’s been doing so much for the city of Lodi, as far as Take Back Lodi,” Geralis said. “I’ve grown up to know Mark since (the family has) been here, and I just thought it would be great to get his name out there and to be recognized for what he’s doing.”
Local wine grape grower and Chamber board member Bob Lauchland also nominated Armstrong, stating that Armstrong has worked to turn the Grape Festival into a ‘treasured community event’ while maintaining its connection to Lodi history.
“The board has always been proud of what the fair stood for,” he said. “It’s really recognized statewide as one of the best small town fairs around. And it’s stood on its feet financially, even during bad times when the state was under a crunch and they weren’t getting any support at all.”
San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn said he, too, nominated Armstrong for the honor, and was on hand at the restaurant to congratulate him.
“He’s been such a contributor to the city and the community, as far as his sports activities, and in regards to his leadership with the Grape Festival when you see so many county fair operations that have failed, and he’s taken it to new levels every year,” he said. “And I use (Take Back Lodi) in a lot of my presentations when I talk to my constituents about what we can do to at least alleviate some of the problem. Mark’s been such a leader in so many different areas, you couldn’t ask for a better individual to recognize.”
Armstrong founded Take Back Lodi in 2017, an organization aimed at resolving homelessness and public resources in Lodi.
He will also be recognized for his years as Catholic Youth Athletic Director and coach at St. Anne’s from 1996-2006; AAU girls basketball coach and administrator from 2007-2016; and Lodi Legion Baseball coach and administrator from 2007-2014.
He led fundraising and volunteer construction efforts to improve Zupo Field in 2012, and raised funds to develop the police training facility adjacent to the American Legion Building over the past two years.
In addition, Armstrong has continued to support local causes, including the Festival Board’s Bucks for Books Scholarship Program, the Lodi Animal Shelter, Toys for Tots, Christmas food drives and his annual golf tournament to support Hospice of San Joaquin.
Armstrong said he never thought the Chamber would name him a citizen of the year, adding it was the last thing on his mind.
“There’s so many people involved in what (Take Back Lodi) do,” he said. “To recognize just one person for it. It is just such an honor.”
The Chamber will formally recognize Armstrong at the Outstanding Citizen of the Year dinner on Feb. 13 at Wine and Roses.