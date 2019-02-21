Although the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education was scheduled to review safety plans for each of the district’s school sites during its Tuesday night meeting, the board decided to postpone the review pending input from teachers and administrators.
Board member George Neely said on Tuesday that he would like the report brought to the board again so that people from various school sites have an opportunity to voice their own concerns about school safety before the board approves the plans at a later date.
“There’s more to school safety than just locks and cameras and that sort of thing,” Neely said. “I’ve been in contact with some teachers from Bear Creek (High School) who are concerned about school safety on-site for the kids and for the staff, and we’ve also had some questions about that at other sites as well.”
This would give the district time to make any necessary changes to the safety plans before submitting them to the board for final approval, Neely said.
“I think we need to listen to some of the people from the sites who have these concerns about safety, and we need to understand that better,” Neely said.
Leonard Kahn, LUSD’s chief business officer, said on Wednesday that the district currently has security cameras at all school sites, and is working to install access cards for doors to replace traditional lock-and-key systems. These safety measures are standard at all school sites, he said.
“Elementary schools have a smaller footprint so they’ll have fewer cameras, but aside from that it’s whatever the district standard is, and school site administrators can request additional cameras if they want.”
Moving forward, Kahn said the district plans to incorporate more safety measures such as new public announcement and intercom systems at school sites, which he estimates will cost approximately $8 million over the next five years.
“It all depends on the cost and how quickly those things are going,” Kahn said. “All this money is currently in reserve right now.”
The district will also install panic buttons at each school site, which Kahn said school employees can press if someone presents a threat to the safety of a school’s students or staff.
“911 would be called, district staff that’s responsible for that kind of thing would be called and the principal certainly would be called,” Kahn said.
Following Neely’s request during Tuesday night’s meeting, Kahn said the board will likely receive another report on school safety in the near future.
“I believe it will be at the next meeting, but the agenda has not been set as of yet,” Kahn said.
Board member Courtney Porter agreed with Neely on Tuesday night, saying that he feels stakeholders and shareholders should be more involved in developing the safety plans.
“Every school has their own community, and every school has its own issues,” Porter said. “I would like to see more input as well.”
Ron Heberle agreed with his fellow board members, saying that while safety plans were roughly six pages long during his days as a member of school site councils when his children were in school years ago, times have changed and now many of the plans are approximately 60 pages long.
Although the safety plans — which Heberle referred to as “boilerplate, template kind of things,” that look noticeably similar for all schools — can be useful as they encourage school sites to start looking at safety concerns, he feels that the plans do not account for each school’s individual needs.
“The people who are on the campus, really, are the only ones who know that campus inside and out. It’s really important to listen to those people, I wholeheartedly agree,” Heberle said. “We need to embrace the feedback that comes to us, and critically look at it because, again, every school is different.”