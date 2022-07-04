In previous years, anywhere between 3,000 and 4,000 people would come to Lodi Lake between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Independence Day to enjoy pancakes and sausages provided by the Greater Lodi Kiwanins Club.
This year, some three dozen tables were filled within an hour into the event, something Kiwanis Club president Chet Somera hadn’t seen in a long time.
“Hundreds and hundreds of people already,” he said. “And we’ve had people already leaving. We’ve already served a lot of food. Forty-five minutes in, there’s a lot.”
Somera believed the reason there were already hundreds of people at the lake for the 51st Annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast was because this was the first event the club had been able to host since 2019.
The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just a lot of people wanting to come out and do the community family thing,” he said. “They’re loving the pancakes and the sausages, but mainly, just loving that we’re back. I’ve been walking around talking to everyone, and I’m getting a lot of people thanking me for us being back.”
Not only were attendees treated to breakfast, but KJOY provided music, and youngsters were able to have their faces painted to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Juli Jette, owner of the Village Coffee Shop, brought her entire staff to the pancake breakfast. The Village was one of several places in town selling tickets to the event, and all of her employees purchased one.
“It gets better every year,” co-owner Raleigh Morrow said. “It amazes me how the Kiwanis can improve their project. You know, 25 years ago, you’d come out here and wait all morning to get in. The line-up was going clear down to Ham Lane. Now all of a sudden they’ve got improvement.”
The pancake breakfast officially kicks off the city’s Fourth of July at Lodi Lake, which also returned Monday for the first time in three years.
The event opened at noon, with guests crowding the beach and lake, waiting for the fireworks show at about 9 p.m.
“People were excited,” Somera said. “We noticed in our pre-sale that there were a lot of people buying, even though you could get them here at the gate. I’ve been walking around here, seeing all the smiling faces, people having a good time, good community event.
