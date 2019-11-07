GALT — California Highway Patrol officers responded to a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 just south of Twin Cities Road at 8:37 a.m. Thursday.
According to the CHP, a 65-year-old Stockton man was driving a 2007 Honda Fit in the left lane of southbound Highway 99, and for an unknown reason, he made an unsafe turn to the right and left the roadway.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and traveled through a barbed-wire fence before coming to a stop on its left side just west of Stockton Boulevard, the CHP said.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected onto West Stockton Boulevard, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Identification will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified. This collision is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor, the CHP said.
— Wes Bowers
One killed, four injured in Highway 12 crash
LODI — California Highway Patrol officers responded to a head-on collision at 4 a.m. on Highway 12 west of Correia Road.
According to the CHP, vehicle crossed the solid double yellow line to pass another driver. That vehicle struck another vehicle head one, causing major injuries to four people, the CHP said.
All four were taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, one was pronounced dead at the hospital, the CHP said.
Identification has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Highway 12 was closed in both directions and was reopened at about 6 a.m. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this collision, the CHP said.
— Wes Bowers
Fundraiser to help pay for Lodi High AP exams
LODI — The Lodi High School Parent Teacher Association is hosting Trivia Night on Nov. 15 at Phillip’s Gym, 931 W. Woodbridge Road, a 6 p.m.
The evening will include a pasta dinner provided by Orlando’s Deli of Stockton, beer and wine, and four rounds of trivia questions moderated by Quizmaster Kevin.
Tickets are $25 each or $90 for a team of four. Teams are encouraged to participate in the trivia games for the evening.
There will also be a raffle, with the chance to win a variety of prizes.
Proceeds go toward advanced placement exam costs for Lodi High School students. Each exam costs $94. Last year, 425 AP students spent more than $60,000 on exam fees for 746 tests. Many students take as many as five exams, and others have to choose one over the other based on financial commitment.
The evening’s goal is to both help families financially and to encourage students to commit to taking the exam without the burden of the cost. Many students take three to five exams and some have to choose one exam over the others based on the financial commitment.
For tickets or more information, email boesterman@lodiusd.net.
— Wes Bowers
Veterans can get free meals on Veterans Day
LODI — In honor of all who served, Lodi businesses will honor all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11 with free meals.
• The Village Coffee Shop will offer free pancakes and coffee at both its locations, 416 W. Lodi Ave. and 700 E. Victor Road.
• A&W Root Beer, 216 E Lodi Ave., will offer free combo meals
• Almond Drive Estates, 471 Almond Drive, will serve a free breakfast beginning at 10 a.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Public Library subscribes to Flipster
LODI — The Lodi Public Library purchased a Flipster subscription, an easy-to-use digital magazine newsstand for libraries and corporations. All patrons with a library card can utilize Flipster at the library or online by visiting lodi.library.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge crane tour to be Saturday
WOODBRIDGE — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a Crane Tour from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve, 11154 W. Woodbridge Road, Lodi.
The bird tour meets 90 minutes before sunset at the South Site, where docent guides greet attendees and give a presentation.
The tour involves very little walking and guests are encouraged to bring a camp chair, dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes for up-close viewing. Docent guides are trained in crane ecology and may take the group down Woodbridge Road in car caravans to see cranes and other wildlife using the grain fields and marshes along the road.
Tours usually conclude a half-hour after sunset, with the anticipated fly-in of the cranes at the North Site, where a viewing shelter hides viewers from the incoming birds.
The CDFW reminds all attendees 16 years and older to obtain a CDFW Lands Pass or a current fishing or hunting license. Full tour access is not allowed without the presentation of the document. For more information, visit www. wildlife.ca.gov/Regions /3/Crane-Tour.
— Oula Miqbel
Ratification of women’s right to vote celebrated
SACRAMENTO — The California Museum Archives will Celebrate the 100th anniversary of California’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote, with California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the California Museum Archives Plaza,1020 O St. Sacramento.
The National Archives will have a “Rightfully Hers” pop-up exhibit at the California State Archives, which will display women’s suffrage history. There will be presentations by author Michelle Duster, who is Ida B. Wells‘ great-granddaughter, and regional historians and representatives from the League of Women Voters of California.
Complimentary hands-on activities will be available for children, including designing quilt blocks that will be used in a community quilt honoring African American suffragists, replica “Votes For Women” pennants and a Girl Power Story Time reading circle.
More information about the celebration can be found online at shorturl.at/lopLN.
— Oula Miqbel