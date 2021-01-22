- 59,395 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 5,824 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 282 in Woodbridge, 218 in Lockeford, 461 in Acampo, 61 in rural Galt, and 61 in Thornton. There have been 808 deaths, including 121 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 53,874 may have recovered; there were 4,713 active cases. On Friday, 296 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 49 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 12 of those in the ICU.
- 82,066 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,313 in Galt and 76 in Isleton. There have been 1,157 deaths, including 27 in Galt. 68,278 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 419 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 122 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,407 total cases in Calaveras County, with 23 deaths. 1,301 patients were considered recovered.
- 1,401 total cases in Amador County, with 27 deaths. On Friday, 17 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 1,314 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 43,644 cases in Stanislaus County, with 782 deaths. 39,272 patients may have recovered.
- 69,554 cases in Alameda County, with 856 deaths.
- 54,140 cases in Contra Costa County, with 484 deaths.
- 3,062,068 total cases in California, with 35,768 deaths.
- 24,809,735 cases in the United States, with 413,865 deaths.
- 98,119,590 cases worldwide, with 2,104,927 deaths. 54,050,695 patients may have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.