With the promise of turning Lodi into a biking destination, the city’s Public Works and Bike Lodi will host an informative meeting for residents to get their input for the projected plan.
“The project is expected to come together by the end of this year. It will be funded with through Measure K funds and grants that the city has received,” said Firouz Vohra, a city engineer with Public Works. “But the purpose of this meeting is to get public input.”
The first phase of the proposed project will take place on North Church Street between West Lodi Avenue and West Lockeford Street. For the past four months, Vohra has been compiling data on the traffic volume on North Church Street and the road geometry in order to configure a layout strategy.
A segment of North Church Street between Lodi Avenue and Lockeford Street will be reduced from two lanes on each side to one per side with a center turn lane.
There will be designated bike lanes on both sides of the streets, along with parking space. The Class II bicycle lanes will provide a striped lane for one-way travel along the street. They will be 4 to 5 feet wide and will have accessible curb ramps at intersections.
Existing traffic signals will be modified to have separate left- or right-turn arrows and video detection systems for cyclists and motorists.
“We have worked on this project for the past two years and are happy to move forward with the plans,” said Lyman Chang, deputy director of Public Works and city engineer.
The city will also restripe the street and increase the street space for motor vehicles, as well as add space for parking on either end of the street.
Left turn lanes will be added at Lodi Avenue and Lockeford Street, according to Chang.
“By having the turn lanes we will reduce the amount of traffic and the number of collisions on Lodi Avenue and Church Street,” he said. “We ran a traffic simulation model and produced a model of what the traffic would look like during peak hours, and we found that the designated turns reduced road congestion, which would reduce collisions on those streets.”
From 2007 to 2011, the city recorded 110 collisions between cyclists and cars. The data used to analyze the street flow predicts that by creating a turn lane, the number of collisions on Church Street between vehicles and cyclists will be reduced.
“I have been clipped while riding on Lodi Avenue. With a designated line drawn for the cyclist, it will help keep people safe and encourage people to bike more,” Bike Lodi chairwoman Kathryn Siddle said.
The organization praised the city’s plan to move forward with the project.
Bike Lodi formed after the city’s Biking Commission disbanded. Since its conception, Bike Lodi has actively sought to increase cycling tourism throughout Lodi.
Bike Lodi has put together a list of projects they would like to champion as grants and Measure K funding come in.
“As part of our commitment to Lodi, and in an effort to support tourism, we have helped the city write grants and have authored letters of support for the grants that the city has written,” Siddle said.
Bike Lodi is an avid stakeholder in the city’s bike lane projects, she said. She has attended both city and county meetings to represent her organization and build a network of local agencies to help increase local bicycle tourism.
“Many local bed and breakfasts advertise biking through Downtown, and I have always felt a little uneasy by that, because the space for biking has always been limited,” she said.
Siddle, who has also worked with the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce on other cycling initiatives, believes that the blueprint that city is proposing is one that will appeal to businesses in Downtown.
“The bike line will keep sizable parking spaces in Downtown, which is why this is such a progressive project. It shows that we are mindful of the businesses,” she said.
The meeting will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, 35 S. School St., with a presentation led by Vohra.