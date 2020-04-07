Local motor home dwellers left in limbo during coronavirus

Michael Van Horn feels like he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Van Horn is currently living in his 2008 Tioga motor home, and says he and a few others in similar situations received notices on their vehicles saying they will be towed if they are not moved.
“We had the cops come by the other day trying to get us all to stay home, so we’ve been staying here,” Van Horn said. “The county keeps sending us messages that we are to stay in place, and the Lodi Police Department came by and gave us tickets that we have to leave. We don’t have nowhere to go, and we’re not supposed to go anywhere anyway.”
The vehicles were parked on a street near Kettleman Lane, east of Highway 99.
Lodi Police Capt. Sierra Brucia said the notices are more about vehicle code violations, not violations related to homelessness or the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the department would look into whether that is a violation that could be eased off on during the crisis.
“It seems reasonable that we might do that,” Brucia said, “but we also get complaints on a daily basis.”
Van Horn said he’s getting conflicting orders, and can’t comply with them both.
“It really irritated me, because there’s no way to comply with two diametrically opposed orders,” Van Horn said. “...It was one thing before where you didn’t get in trouble when you moved. They want us to move from here, but there’s nowhere to go. The city is also sending messages to shelter in place or we’ll be cited. How can we comply with both?”
Brucia said those that are homeless aren’t affected by the shelter-in-place order.
“In the most recent version of the order, it doesn’t apply to the homeless, because they don’t have a place to shelter in place. However, they’re not supposed to be congregating in large groups,” Brucia said. “The difference on the vehicles is we’re looking at vehicle code violations, not homeless or coronavirus related violations. That’s always been a violation of our city ordinances.”
City of Lodi spokesman Jeff Hood said the city is working with San Joaquin County in the Continuum of Care program, which includes a plan in the works to place the most at-risk homeless people into about 180 motel rooms across the county — though none of them are in Lodi.
He also said there is a plan in the works to place portable toilets and hand-washing stations in one or two park locations in Lodi, one of them being the softball complex on Stockton Street.
“The idea is to help homeless folks maintain sanitary conditions,” Hood said. “Obviously hand hygiene is a big deal when it comes to the coronavirus.”
Van Horn went to school in the area, but was a truck driver based in Alaska when he was in an off-the-job accident a little more than two years ago. He requires medical care several times a week at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, and is in the process of getting set up for Social Security, and from there a permanent home. His motor home is currently his only way to stay in the area, and he is afraid that it will be towed out from under him.
“It’s just dragging on and on. Until it gets resolved, I have nowhere to go,” he said. “If I lose this thing I’ll be by the side of the freeway, because I’ll have nowhere else to go.”