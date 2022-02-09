A local fast food branch was gutted by fire and smoke damage early Tuesday morning, and Lodi Fire Department personnel said it may be closed for some time.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the Farmer Boys, located at 2312 W. Kettleman Lane, at 3:24 a.m. Battalion Chief Shane Langone said as the first engine arrived on scene, crews could see heavy black smoke billowing through a vent in the structure’s roof.
“They forced entry, took two attack lines in and got a good knock down on it,” he said. “We had it under control in about 15 minutes.”
Langone said the cause of the blaze is under investigation, and it is unclear exactly where it began.
“We think there’s an area where it might have started, because there’s a pattern on a wall,” he said. “But there was so much damage, it’s just hard to tell at this point. The whole building was charred with heavy black smoke and soot.”
No employees were inside the building when the fire started, Langone said, and no firefighters were injured. Four engines and two trucks responded to the blaze, and two Stockton Fire Department engines arrived to assist with other calls in the city, he said.
Fire crews handed the scene over to the restaurant’s manager at 5 a.m., and officials from the City of Lodi Code Enforcement division and the San Joaquin County Department of Public Health arrived a short time later, he said. Farmer Boys opened in the summer of 2017 in the structure formerly home to a McDonald’s, which reopened across the street on South Lower Sacramento Road.
The fire is the third in a week to which Lodi crews responded. On Feb. 1, a fire at an apartment complex on the 100 block of E. Locust Street displaced some 30 residents, one of which jumped from a second story window to escape the flames.
Two other residents were pulled from the blaze by firefighters and taken to San Joaquin General Hospital. On Feb. 3, firefighters responded to a garage fire in the area of Central Avenue and Elm Street.
The cause of both fires are under investigation.