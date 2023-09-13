LODI — The San Joaquin County coroner and medical examiner on Monday identified the man found dead in the Lodi Lake Nature Area last week as 43-year-old Justin Ballard of Lodi.
On Sept. 7, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a dead body just before 10 a.m. in the nature area.
Ballard’s body was found near a homeless encampment, but officers could not determine if he was a transient or resident of the city. Officers said no foul play was involved in the death.
Stockton man arraigned for sideshow assault on officer
STOCKTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Richard Fernandez, 36, of Stockton, was arraigned and officially charged with resisting a peace officer resulting in serious bodily injury or death, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, and driving with a suspended license for drunk driving, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy who was working as a member of the Sideshow Suppression Task Force was seriously injured as a result of a vehicle crash that occurred while pursuing Fernandez over the weekend, during an operation involving a string of sideshows, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Fernandez is being held without bail and returns to court on Tuesday, Sept 19.
San Joaquin Farm Bureau to offer Food Safety Modernization Act training
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Farm Bureau and Precissi Ag Services will offer training sessions on the Food Safety Modernization Act on Thursday, Sept. 21.
This employee-level training will include an explanation of the Food Safety Modernization Act, which crops are included, what qualifies crops as “as ready to eat,” and general training requirements when handling produce. This course is required by federal law for all personnel who handle or contact produce intended for human consumption during activities such as growing, harvesting or holding/storing food.
An English-language session will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and a Spanish-language session will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the farm bureau office, 3290 N. Ad Art Road, Stockton. The price is $20 for members or $40 for non-members. To register for the training, please email kobi@sjfb.org.
