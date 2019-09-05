In recent weeks, animal lovers around the country have been horrified by reports of toxic algae blooms killing dogs in Ohio, North Carolina, Texas — and closer to home, at Auburn State Recreation Area.
Other dogs have been sickened, including a pup that went for a swim at Folsom State Recreation Area.
In both nearby cases, the State Water Resources Control Board tested lake waters and mats growing on rocks along the shores, and confirmed that cyanobacteria was present.
Cyanobacteria — aka blue-green algae — can grow rapidly in warm water, and can have a number of harmful effects on humans as well as animals.
For now, Lodi residents can rest easy. City staff have tested waterways within the city and found no sign of the deadly cyanobacteria.
“There are no concerns at Lodi Lake,” said Jeff Hood, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
The Mokelumne River is fed by snow runoff high in the Sierra, and the cooler water tends to keep it free of blue-green algae, at least near Lodi.
But with a dog-themed beach party planned at Lodi Lake in two weeks, the city wanted to ensure that the lake waters were safe, Hood said.
“Based on our test results, we don’t have a reason to have a concern at this part of the waterway,” he said.
There haven’t been any signs of blue-green algae near Galt, either.
Sacramento County has 27 different water companies, and all of them test samples from the county’s waterways regularly, said Matt Robinson, a spokesman for Sacramento County Water Resources.
So far, none of them have discovered cyanobacteria in their testing, he said.
“We haven’t had any reports of algae blooms in the south county area,” he added.
However, harmful algae blooms have been reported in the California Delta all summer.
Advisories have been posted at the kayak launch and fishing dock at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley after blue-green algae was detected there, KCRA reported this week.
Cyanobacteria has also been found at the mouth of Mormon Slough, and small amounts were discovered at Fourteen-Mile Slough/White Slough, Buckley Cove and the San Joaquin River at Windmill Beach, according to KCRA.
Dr. Keith Bouma-Gregson, a water specialist with the California Department of Water Resources, said no blooms had been reported to the state in northern San Joaquin County. There have been blooms reported at the Stockton waterfront, he said.
It’s up to each individual regional water board to determine how or whether it will monitor waterways for algae blooms, he said.
Area residents should be sure to contact their doctor or veterinarian if they have any signs of illness after exposure to local waterways.
Despite the name, harmful algae blooms aren’t always blue-green. They can also be green, white, red or brown, and may look like paint floating on the water. Some blooms form below the water’s surface, on lake, river or creek beds.
“Remember to exercise caution and observe signage that warns people to avoid active algae blooms,” said Dr. Kismet Baldwin, San Joaquin County public health officer.
Humans exposed to blue-green algae might develop a rash or other skin irritation, runny nose and sore throat. If ingested, cyanobacteria can cause severe stomach problems like diarrhea and vomiting, numb limbs, tingling fingers and toes, or dizziness. It can also lead to liver damage.
Pets exposed to blue-green algae can show signs of weakness like staggering, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as severe symptoms like difficulty breathing and convulsions.
Without treatment, cyanobacteria exposure can lead to death.
HOW TO REPORT
A BLOOM
• Fill out the Bloom Report form on the HABs Portal: my
• Email CyanoHAB.reports@
• Call the toll-free HABs hotline at 844-729-6466
TIPS FOR DEALING WITH
HARMFUL ALGAE BLOOMS
• Avoid wading and swimming in water containing visible blooms or water containing algae scum or mats, which are most often present at the shoreline.
• If there are posted instructions or advisories, obey them.
• Don’t touch algae scum or mats.
• Keep an eye on children and pets, especially dogs. If you think a harmful algae bloom is present, do not let pets and other animals go into or drink the water, or eat scum/algal accumulations on the shore.
• Don’t drink the water or use it for cooking.
• Wash yourself, your family and your pets with clean drinking water after water play.
• If you catch fish, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.
• Avoid eating shellfish if you think a harmful algae bloom is present.
• Get medical attention immediately if you think that you, your children, your pets or livestock might have been poisoned by cyanobacteria algae toxins. Be sure to tell the doctor or veterinarian about possible contact with cyanobacteria algae.
— California State Parks