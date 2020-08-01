LODI — On July 30 at about 7:45 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers observed a black Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a siren and overhead flashing lights driving in the 400 block of East Lockeford St. The trucks also had a white “Rui’s Landscaping” decal on its sides.
Officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Rui Martins of Lodi. Martins was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol content that was four times the legal limit, police said.
He also had no valid reason for having a siren in his vehicle, police said.
Martins was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer, felony DUI with priors, a violation of DUI probation and multiple vehicle code and equipment violations, police said.
Anyone who has had any suspicious contact with Martins or his vehicle is asked to contact Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871.
— Wes Bowers
Police: Woodbridge man assaulted by neighbor
WOODBRIDGE — A 35-year-old Woodbridge man received a shock Monday evening when he heard his doorbell, looked outside to see his neighbor on the porch, and was then attacked after he opened the door.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the unprovoked attack occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, but would not provide where in the community out of safety for the victim.
The Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Juan Ramirez punched and kicked the victim several times, and picked up two baseball-sized rocks to strike him across the face. Ramirez then dragged the victim across his property.
The entire incident was captured on surveillance camera, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. He suffered abrasions on the top and back of his head, minor cuts and bruises all over his body, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a ruptured eardrum. He was awaiting exams to determine if he also had a broken left jaw and broken left wrist upon admission to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ramirez, who claims to have training to be a mixed martial arts fighter, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery, and mayhem. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on $700,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 8:30 a.m.
— Wes Bowers