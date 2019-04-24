LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce encourages members of the community with project ideas to attend the Asset Based Community Development grant project’s Love Your Block workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 17 W. Lockeford St. in Lodi.
ABCD grants are given to citizen-driven community improvement projects focused on the Heritage District. Grants up to $500 will be offered for qualifying projects. Lunch will be provided to those who attend the workshop.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lodiloveyourblock.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Public Library to host Craftastic Hour
LODI — Lodi Public Library will host a Craftastic Hour from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Bud Sullivan Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Children and teens ages 13 and older can participate in the event, where they will paint birdhouses. All the art supplies will be provided.
— Oula Miqbel
World Vision Global 6K for Water to be in Galt in May
GALT — Horizon Church will host World Vision Global 6K for Water from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 4 at Galt Community Park, 1000 Walnut Ave., Galt.
World Vision’s Global 6K for Water is a one-day event where people from all over the world walk or run 6 kilometers in their own neighborhoods to bring lasting clean water to children in need.
The purpose of the 6K is because that is the average round trip distance women and children in the developing world walk for water. Each registration provides lasting clean water to a child.
Sign up at www.horizonglobal6k.com. The cost of registration is $50 for adults and $25 for anyone younger than 18.
— Oula Miqbel
San Joaquin Partnership Board of Directors meeting
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Partnership Board of Directors will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday at 2800 W. March Lane, Suite 407 in Stockton.
Thomas Pogue will deliver a presentation before the board of directors that offers information regarding the warehousing, e-commerce, and evolving trade partnerships in San Joaquin County.
— Oula Miqbel