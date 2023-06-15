Lodi Unified’s Debbi Crawford named county’s teacher of the year

A Lodi Unified School District teacher has been tamed the best in county this week.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education announced Friday that Wagner-Holt Elementary School’s Debbi Crawford has been named the 2023 San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year.
With the honor, Crawford received $1,000 from Self-Help Federal Credit Union.
Her nomination will now be submitted to the state for consideration as California Teacher of the Year, the SJCOE said.
Crawford has 41 years of experience in education, and was one of Wagner-Holt’s founding teachers in 1989. She currently teaches fifth grade at the campus.
“Ms. Crawford once told me that teaching is hundreds of small victories,” Wagner-Holt principal Carmelita Goldsby wrote when nominating Crawford.
“These small victories, accumulated over the course of her 41-year career, have positively touched and changed the lives of generations in our school community,” she added.
The SJCOE said Crawford is also a leader, becoming one of the first AVID elementary teachers in California in 2008 and encouraging colleagues to do the same.
Her encouragement made Wagner-Holt one of the first schools to implement the AVID program.
She is a mentor for new teachers and organizes the school’s annual Olympic Day, an end-of-the-year event to make students feel recognized and celebrated.
“She believes that students need to feel cared for, safe, and accepted to learn,” Goldsby wrote. “She strives to build a culture of learning in her classroom where students learn from each other as well as from her.”
The announcement was the culminating moment at the 2023 San Joaquin County Classified Employees, School Counselor, and Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration Dinner, held at the SJCOE on June 8.
In addition to celebrating teachers and classified employees, this year’s dinner was also an occasion to recognize Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, Lodi Unified School District superintendent, who is retiring this year.
Crawford could not be reached for comment.
