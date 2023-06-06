Every month for the last three decades, Chicken Soup for the Soul has published a compendium of stories aimed at inspiring and uplifting readers.
This year marks the company’s 30th anniversary, and a former Woodbridge woman with three books under her belt has been included in the celebratory catalog.
Irene Spencer’s “It Begins With H” tells the story of how she believed God helped her find her husband of 25 years, Victor.
The story was first published in the company’s “Dreams and the Unimaginable” shortly after her 2017 death.
Her daughter Donna Goldberg said it was a pleasant surprise to learn the publisher wanted to include the story in its 30th Anniversary edition, entitled “All You Need is Love.”
“My mother wrote this short story and I helped her submit it in 2016,” Goldberg said. “Unfortunately, she passed away in March of 2017, but I was so excited about the first one, and all of a sudden I get a letter from them telling me that they’re going print mom’s story in their 30th anniversary because they felt like it was really good.”
Goldberg said the editors pored over previous submissions they felt were some of their best stories.
The company had been trying to contact Spencer, unaware that she had passed away six years ago. Then in March, Goldberg said she received an email from the editors with the news.
“I was thrilled (when I opened the email),” she said. “To think that my mom would be so proud. It is a beautiful story, it’s inspiring and she has a blurb in the back of this book, which promotes her other book.”
Spencer published “Shattered Dreams: My Life as a Polygamist’s Wife” in 20007, which detailed her life as a member of the fundamentalist sect of the Mormon church and how she was able to leave it.
She was one of 31 children with four mothers, and was forced to become the second wife to a man at the age of 16, with whom she had 13 children.
She was able to leave the church in the early ‘80s, and met her husband Hector a few years later. They were married 25 years until his death in 2013.
Spencer continued the story of her escape from the church in a second book in 2009, entitled “Cult Insanity: A Memoir of Polygamy, Prophets, and Blood Atonement.”
A third book chronicling the years following her escape, entitled “Shattered Dreams Restored,” was published in 2014 and chronicles the years following her escape, as well as her steps to healing, restoring her self-worth and finding a new husband.
“(The new Chicken Soup for the Soul) has been kind of a godsend, I believe, because it keeps her book selling,” Goldberg said. “People read and then check out the back, they’re more than likely to read her first book.”
Goldberg said her mother probably wrote about 100 poems and 25 short stories in her lifetime, adding that if Chicken Soup for the Soul is willing to publish her other works, she will gladly submit them.
She receives about five emails a year from the company with call-outs for stories. Each month features a different theme, and Goldberg said she’ll review Spencer’s work to see if any of it fits the topic.
She has forwarded emails to some friends in the past, and their stories have been published as well.
The editors receive as many as 8,000 stories a year, and select the best 100 for each book.
“’Chicken Soup for the Soul’ to me is just a fun, wholesome book,” she said.
“It’s real stories by real people. You won’t go wrong by reading the story. I believe divine intervention has definitely intervened in a lot of these love stories, and it’s undeniable. She was my best friend, and I miss her, and I’m just super excited to be able to share this news with the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.