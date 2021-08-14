Lodi’s O’Keefe reaches Utah, receives RV donation

Lodian Kelly O’Keefe traveled across Nevada and into Utah this week during his Ride for 5 trek toward the East Coast, and he recently added another charity for which to ride.
Along with riding for One More Vet, World Vets, the ALS Foundation, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and his wife Shelley, O’Keefe is now riding for the High Fives Foundation. As a result, O’Keefe said he is now referring to his trek to Savannah, Ga. as his Ride for 5 + 1.
A good friend of mine, Dr. James Lynch, a neurosurgeon at his practice Spine Nevada in Reno, is actually the Medical Director for High Fives Foundation,” O’Keefe said. “t is a great organization and I am honored to add it to my original five (charities).”
In addition, a San Ramon couple affiliated with the High Fives Foundation donated their RV to O’Keefe this week to accompany him on his journey with Mike Kennedy.
In June 2019, Price Burlington completed his own 3,500-mile bike ride across the country to help people with life-altering injuries in honor of his late son Carson, who was killed in a solo automobile accident at the age of 29.
While in Nevada, O’Keefe stopped by a veterinarian’s office in the small town of Eureka.
“When we let the practice know I was riding for Not One More Vet and World Vets, the owner disappeared, then reappeared with a generous donation for Not One More Vet,” he said. “The main veterinarian, Ericka Whisenhunt, had just heard about the ride through the NOMV Newsletter. She was surprised and excited, all at the same time.”
O’Keefe said he hopes to be in Colorado by next weekend and climb through the Rocky Mountains.
To follow O’Keefe’s journey, visit www.kellyridesfor5.com.